Purdue collapses in 2nd half

Purdue lost its composure and then it lost to Miami.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 20 in a dominant first half Tuesday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, but they shot just 21% in the second half and the Hurricanes came roaring back to win 58-54 in the first game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Freshman center Zach Edey scored 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting for Purdue (3-2), but he turned the ball over four times and fouled out with 3:11 to play. Fellow big man Trevion Williams (8 points and 7 rebounds) and guard Brandon Newman (7 points and 5 rebounds) also fouled out for Purdue as Miami shot 29 free throws to the Boilermakers' 10.

“This is a frustrating one, this is really frustrating,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I'm upset with myself, I'm upset with Purdue, period, across the board. We had guys out there who are capable of winning and we put ourselves in a great position and we got away from things on both ends of the court. It's on everybody.”

Purdue led 32-14 at halftime after holding the Hurricanes (3-0) to 23% shooting and an 0-for-10 performance from long range in the first 20 minutes. The Boilermakers had separate runs of 15-1 and 15-2 in the opening half and Williams and Edey combined to shoot 8 for 10 as Miami struggled to deal with Purdue's size.

The second half was a completely different story. The Hurricanes scored the first nine points thanks to a pair of Boilermaker turnovers and never stopped coming. Purdue gave the ball away eight times in the second half and shot 2 for 14 on 3-pointers despite some good looks. Miami shot 21 of its free throws in the second half.

“We were worried about ourselves in the first half,” Purdue junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. “It was all about what we had to do to win. We definitely got comfortable (in the second half) and you can blame the older guys for that one. ... It just comes down with leadership. We have to have guys saying the right stuff.”

Hunter Jr. played for the first time this season after suffering a broken leg in a scrimmage Nov. 9. He returned far ahead of his original timetable and scored 11 points and added two rebounds and a steal.

Miami was without second-leading scorer Chris Lykes, who averages 15.5 points, because of a sprained ankle. Kameron McGusty led the Hurricanes with 18 points, 15 in the second half.

Purdue was in front 51-46 with three minutes left, but Miami scored the next nine points, all on layups and free throws, to go in front for good.

“We need some discipline and some mental toughness from people that have played on our team before,” Painter said. “We just got zero and it's unfortunate.”

