Painter expects to change his lineup

Changes are coming to Purdue.

After letting a 20-point lead get away in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge loss to Miami on Tuesday, coach Matt Painter said he will likely shake up the Boilermakers' starting lineup when they take the court tonight at Mackey Arena against Indiana State.

“We'll see,” Painter said. “We'll see who wants to finish the game. We didn't have a bad start to the game (against Miami), we had a good start to the game.”

“Sometimes people can look at not starting as a demotion,” Painter added. “Well, wake up, do what you're supposed to. ... I do know, as a coach, we can't do it the same way right now.”

Purdue's inconsistency from game to game has bothered the longtime Boilermakers coach. After back-to-back slow starts against Oakland and Valparaiso last week, the Boilers started red-hot against Miami and led 32-14 at halftime before falling apart offensively in the second half, when they shot 20.6% from the field.

Painter emphasized that he believes he has the players on the roster necessary to win plenty of games.

Right now, it's about finding the combinations that work best together and helping the large group of young players find their way as quickly as possible.

“I feel good about our guys,” Painter said. “I know we didn't have a good performance (against Miami) after we put ourselves in a great position, but we've got a lot of young guys up in that office watching extra film, putting in extra time, working on their game. And they want to get better, so that to me is encouraging.

“I'm not in the business of taking bad players. The guys that are here can play basketball. But can we play basketball together? Can we function as a group?”

The good news for Purdue is that the players know what needs to be done – Painter said the team has plenty of leadership. Veterans such as Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic have tried to bring the young players up to speed as quickly as they can, but bumps in the road were inevitable.

Hunter said the inability to finish against Miami felt like what often happened during Purdue's disappointing 16-15 campaign last season, but he believes this team is different.

“It's being able to do our jobs for 40 minutes,” Hunter said. “It was clear (against Miami) that we could do it for the first 20. ... But it's being able to put together a whole game now, which is something we struggled with last year, but I don't think we're at that point (like last season). Just from a maturity level, we have to be able to put together 40 minutes.

“Every single person on this team, top to bottom, has the right mindset, it's just some guys are younger, so you're trying to figure out how to go about things as we go. Some young guys are being thrown into the fire early and being asked a lot to do.”

One of the players who has been asked to contribute significantly already is freshman center Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 Edey is shooting 76.5% from the field but has struggled with foul trouble, picking up too many offensive fouls in part because of his inexperience at catching the ball so often in the post.

Edey fouled out against the Hurricanes, and Painter emphasized that if the big rookie had been able to play 10 more minutes, the Boilermakers likely would have won. The freshman center should be able to feast tonight against a Sycamores team that has no one in its rotation bigger than 6-8.

Indiana State has played just one game, an 80-66 victory over Division II Truman State.

The Boilermakers will be without freshman guard Jaden Ivey for the fifth straight game. Ivey still has not practiced since suffering a foot injury in late November.

dsinn@jg.net