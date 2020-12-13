Williams comes up big off bench for Boilers

WEST LAFAYETTE – Matt Painter sent a message and Trevion Williams received it.

Just days after Painter told Williams to switch jerseys in practice and inserted freshman Zach Edey into the first-team rotation over his preseason All-Big Ten center, Williams turned in one of the finest performances of his career.

The 6-foot-9 junior poured in 30 points off the bench on 13-for-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Boilermakers defeat a resilient Indiana State team 80-68 on Saturday night at Mackey Arena.

“It definitely helped me a lot,” Williams said of getting moved to the reserves in practice. “It was an eye-opener. Like, I need to play harder. It makes me better. ... Knowing Coach Paint(er), it's a lesson. ... It's a maturity thing with me, I wasn't upset at all.”

Aaron Wheeler, who was also dropped from the starting lineup to the second team following Purdue's loss to Miami on Tuesday, had his first double-double in more than a year, pulling down a career-high 13 rebounds and adding 10 points to go with four blocks.

Wheeler's perspective on getting benched, like Williams', was team-centric.

“I can't be mad, I wasn't playing well,” Wheeler said. “(Painter) is going to play who's playing well. Just keep working, I feel like.”

The Boilermakers (4-2) led the entire second half, but were unable to put the Sycamores away until the final minutes. After trailing by as many as 13 with 9:28 remaining, Indiana State (1-1) cut the lead to five points three times in the final 5:18, but Purdue responded each time.

When a pair of ISU free throws made it 65-60, Williams slipped to the basket for a dunk off a pick-and-roll with Sasha Stefanovic. After another Sycamore bucket brought the visitors within five again, Williams set a bone-crushing screen to free Stefanovic for a 3-pointer.

With Purdue ahead 73-66 and 2:36 to go, Wheeler helped put the game on ice with a strong rebound and putback layup of a missed Isaiah Thompson 3-pointer.

Wheeler and Williams combined to grab as many rebounds as Indiana State's entire team. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Sycamores 40-24.

“That's what we all expected from (Williams and Wheeler),” said guard Eric Hunter Jr., who had 13 points and five assists. “They both, especially Aaron, they both really just had a fight to them. ... It's just being able to be active and play harder than everybody else is what they both do.”

Despite the victory, Painter was unhappy with his team's performance. The Boilermakers turned the ball over 19 times, including 11 in the first half, and the Sycamores scored 27 points off those miscues to hang around.

Indiana State shot 55.6% in the second half to keep Purdue from pulling away, and Painter thought too many of the baskets came on back-door cuts to the rim that caught the Boilers flat-footed.

dsinn@jg.net