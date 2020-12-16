Boilers begin Big Ten play with big test in Buckeyes

Purdue gets its first look tonight at one of the contenders in arguably the best conference in the country.

The Boilermakers open their Big Ten schedule against No. 20 Ohio State, one of seven Big Ten schools in the Top 25 teams. The Buckeyes are one of the six undefeated Big Ten beginning their league schedule.

Purdue, which has won more Big Ten championships than anyone with 24, enters the season projected near the middle of the pack. A 4-2 start with middling results against some mid-major opponents has done nothing to dispel the notion that the Boilermakers might be a year away from contending for another conference crown. A win over the Buckeyes to open the league slate would certainly turn some heads, however.

“It would be huge for us,” said center Trevion Williams. “There's no bad team this year, every team on any given night can have a good game. You just never know, so you have to be ready to play.”

Williams is coming off one of the best games of his career, a 30-point, 11-rebound explosion in an 80-68 win over Indiana State on Saturday. He was 13 of 18 from the field after a slow start to the season.

The preseason All-Big Ten big man will be an important piece for the Boilermakers against Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost long-time interior fixture Kaleb Wesson, a 6-foot-9 bull in the paint and on the boards, to the NBA Draft and have rebuilt as a smaller, quicker, guard-oriented team. Purdue will need Williams to have another big game against a team with no one on its roster taller than 6-8 in order to come away victorious.

Purdue's 7-4 freshman Zach Edey could also feast against the under-sized Buckeyes, provided he avoids foul trouble. Edey has committed 10.7 fouls per 40 minutes over his last four games and, as a result, his minutes have been limited significantly in those games.

Coach Matt Painter has taken to refereeing Edey tightly in practice to try to prepare him for what might be called in games.

“I tell him, 'You look like you're fouling, so I'm calling it,'” Painter said. “And that's what happens. You have to look like you're doing things on a legal front, whether it's coming set, keeping your elbows in, establishing your pivot foot. Look like a player, act like a player, be fundamentally sound and you'll help your cause.”

Edey will have to be especially sharp against Ohio State, which has drawn fouls at a high level. The Buckeyes are making 21 free throws per game, the No. 3 average in the country.

“I've learned something from every game I've played in,” said Edey, whom Painter praised for his eagerness to learn. “Try to keep the ball high, deal with double-teams, try not to dribble so much. ... Stuff like that has really helped me.”

Ohio State has also excelled on defense as its guards play an aggressive, attacking style on the perimeter that forces opposing backcourts into mistakes. By contrast, the Buckeyes' guards are extremely poised, and the result has been a turnover margin of plus-5.8 per contest, No. 31 nationally.

Purdue struggled with turnovers against Indiana State, giving the ball away 19 times.

The Boilermakers could have a little extra explosiveness in the backcourt as freshman Jaden Ivey practiced Monday for the first time since suffering a foot injury in late November. Ivey, the top recruit in Purdue's 2020 class, has missed the last five games after scoring 12 points in his first collegiate contest.

Ivey looked to be moving at full speed when he warmed up with the Boilermakers prior to the game against Indiana State.

