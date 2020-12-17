Williams puts on show

WEST LAFAYETTE – Trevion Williams can do it all.

One game after pouring in 30 points against Indiana State, the Purdue big man burned No. 20 Ohio State with a career-high eight assists and also had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Boilermakers to a 67-60 victory over the previously unbeaten Buckeyes on Wednesday in the teams' Big Ten opener at Mackey Arena.

Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 points and two steals and freshman Brandon Newman had 10 points and seven rebounds to boost the Boilers (5-2), who earned Matt Painter's 50th victory over a ranked opponent as Purdue coach.

“This is big for us, this is a big win for us,” said Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, who had four points. “Ohio State's a great team and we beat a great team. We played hard and Eric, Brandon, Tre(vion) had a great night. ... Everyone contributed tonight, and that was big for us.

“We've just gotta keep moving forward and build off this win. We can do anything together.”

Williams was a problem for Ohio State (5-1) from the start. The Buckeyes tried to get the ball out of his hands by sending a second defender whenever he caught the ball, but Purdue's guards continually cut to the basket and Williams found them for layups. Purdue scored eight points in the first half alone on such plays and went into halftime ahead 38-33.

“It was our preparation,” Williams said of what enabled him to rack up assists. “We watched a lot of film and we saw that (Ohio State) doubles the post. ... My goal going into this game was just to be patient and find the open man.

“I can score when I need to, but getting my teammates involved just makes me happy.”

Williams got his teammates involved with a series of behind-the-back and over-the-head passes that made it seem as though Showtime had come to Mackey. The highlight-reel plays left Hunter laughing when he was asked about them.

“Outstanding,” Hunter said of Williams' play. “I think he threw one right over the back of his head. He wasn't even looking, so I was done after that. I was like, 'OK, we'll be fine, he'll take care of us.'”

Ohio State decided to guard Williams one-on-one in the second half, and he beat the Buckeyes early in the period with a pair of acrobatic baskets in the post that pushed the Purdue lead to 46-38. When Hunter stole the ball and raced the other way for a dunk, the Boilers had a 6-0 run and a double-digit lead.

Near the midway point of the second half, Hunter, Newman and Aaron Wheeler nailed 3-pointers during an 11-1 Purdue run that also featured a backdoor pass from Williams to Hunter for an easy layup. When the spurt was over, the Boilers led by 14 and a couple of late Ohio State pushes never got the visitors closer than six.

The Boilermakers held Ohio State to 38% shooting. The Buckeyes came in attempting 27 free throws per game, 15th in the country, but didn't even manage half of that, finishing 10 of 13 at the line.

Ohio State missed nine of its last 10 shots from the field and its final six.

“The cat's out of the bag now, we know we can compete against a high-level team,” Williams said of the Boilers' defense. “We've just gotta keep it going.”

Ohio State was without leading scorer and rebounder E.J. Liddell, who missed the game with a non-COVID illness.

Ivey, the top recruit in Purdue's 2020 class, made his return to the floor after missing five games with a stress fracture in his foot. He shot air balls on two of his first three attempts, but got settled in with a pair of nifty layup finishes in transition late in the first half.

Ivey's mother, Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey, was at the game.

