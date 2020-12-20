Boilers turn momentum their way

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second time in barely two weeks, Purdue let a big lead slip away, this one against Notre Dame on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic.

Unlike when the Boilermakers collapsed against Miami, they found their footing again and pulled out a win.

Eric Hunter Jr. scored 18 points and added a career-high eight assists plus five rebounds, and the Boilermakers made 14 3-pointers, including five from Sasha Stefanovic, in an 88-78 win over the Irish at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

It was just the third win in 10 tries for Purdue (6-2) at the four-team basketball showcase and first since 2017.

“It's a big deal,” Stefanovic said of the win. “We were 0-2 against the ACC (with losses to Miami and Clemson) so far this season. We had two bad losses – not bad losses, but we just didn't really execute and we didn't finish the games how we should have.

“Notre Dame is a quality opponent. They've played nothing but good teams so far this year, and they've got some really good players that are going to be good in the ACC. It's a big deal.”

The turning point came with about 14 minutes to play. Once down 15, Notre Dame (2-3) ripped off a 9-0 run with three 3-pointers, including two from Nikola Djogo, to knot the score at 53. It was a perilous moment for the Boilers, who let a 20-point lead disappear against the Hurricanes this month.

This time, Purdue responded. Hunter made arguably the biggest shot of the game with a 3 to put the Boilermakers up 56-53, and that opened the floodgates for a 16-3 run that put Purdue ahead by 13 with 9:44 to go. Notre Dame never got closer than eight points again.

“I think it was just our maturity,” said Stefanovic, who had a layup during the spurt. “I think getting into those types of situations where they're going on a run, they get some momentum. Maybe last year we would have wilted in those situations and not responded how we did today.

“Just being able to fight through that adversity, keep executing, keep playing our game, keep trying to get stops, keep rebounding, and hopefully it'll help.”

Hunter making the shot that put Purdue ahead for good and kicked off the game-turning run was fitting because he was the Boilermakers' do-everything player all day. He had five points during the big run and 10 points, five assists and three steals in the second half. He shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

“I would say that everybody on the team agrees that he's our leader, vocally, energetically,” freshman Mason Gillis said of Hunter. “He's a great guy, so we all look up to him and listen to him. He knows what he's doing, and he knows what he's talking about.

“He's a perfect point guard for us right now. He has the energy, and whenever we need to either slow down or speed up, he can do both. We all go to him if we need to figure something out.”

Gillis was a difference-maker in his own right, scoring a career-high 12 points, nine in the second half, on 4-for-4 shooting. He added nine rebounds, eight in the second half, to help the Boilermakers win the battle on the boards 40-31.

Purdue kept Notre Dame at bay late by taking care of the ball. The Boilermakers turned the ball over only six times and just one of those came in the second half. None of the giveaways were from Purdue guards.

“Just a good team win,” coach Matt Painter said. “You're going to have success when you outrebound people and you have fewer turnovers.”

Notre Dame made 16 3-pointers on 41 attempts. Guard Trey Wertz led the Irish with 27 points. Leading scorer Prentiss Hubb did not score, going 0 for 7 from the field.

dsinn@jg.net