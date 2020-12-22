Powerhouse awaits Boilermakers

Tonight, Purdue tries to slow down the reigning National Player of the Year.

Iowa big man Luka Garza was the preeminent scorer and one of the best rebounders in college basketball last season. After spurning the NBA to play one more year with the Hawkeyes, Garza has far eclipsed even the lofty standard he set in 2019-20, putting together the best stretch of offensive performances the college game has not seen perhaps since Buddy Hield at Oklahoma in 2016. His all-around brilliance has Iowa ranked No. 4 in the country as Purdue heads to Iowa City, Iowa, for a matchup against the Big Ten favorites.

“You gotta play hard,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of dealing with Garza. “He sprints the floor, he's physical. You have to be able to show your hands and not let him bully you to the basket. He'll just make moves and physically overwhelm people, so you have to be in legal guarding position.

“If you're behind or he's at an angle or you can't move your feet, he's gonna get to what he wants to get to. ... You have to be ready to play, match that intensity level and that effort that he brings.”

The 6-foot-11 senior is pouring in 29.3 points per contest, while shooting nearly 70% from the field and 62% from 3-point range. Even in Iowa's lone loss, a 99-88 track meet against No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday, he scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while shooting 13 of 18 from the floor.

The Washington, D.C., native presents a unique challenge for opposing defenses, with his ability to score from beyond the arc or with traditional post-ups. Even when he's well-defended, his height and high release enable him to get a good shot any time he wants.

Painter is worried about the ability of big men Trevion Williams and Zach Edey to defend Garza without fouling. The talented Boilermakers centers have struggled to stay out of foul trouble in more than a few games this year, and Garza shoots 7.4 free throws per game, helping Iowa average 25.

“He's a big dude, he gets to his spots,” Williams said. “He's tough to guard. As a team, we have to do it collectively, just shut him down as much as possible.”

Garza is far from a one-man show. Rather, he is just one piece of an offensive juggernaut that is averaging nearly 99 points through seven games, the best mark in the country.

Iowa is a team full of shooters, knocking in 10.6 3-pointers per game at a 37.4% clip. In addition to Garza, guard Joe Wieskamp averages 15.9 points and shoots 47% from deep, and C.J. Fredrick scores 9.3 points per contest on 52% from beyond the arc. The Hawkeyes rank No. 1 in the country in assists per contest at 22.9.

Purdue will have to play its best defensive game tonight. Last season at Mackey Arena, the Boilermakers held the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes to a 6-for-25 night from long range and won 104-68, the largest win over a ranked opponent in program history.

“We gotta come out hitting first,” Williams said. “We have to treat everybody as a guard (with the ability to shoot). They've got a deep bench, pretty much everybody can shoot the ball. We watch teams play against them and everybody just lets them shoot. Coach (Painter) has been harping on us, 'Don't let them shoot the ball.' It's as simple as that.”

When the Boilermakers have the ball, they will be in no hurry to shoot it, unless they have an opportunity in transition. Iowa plays a fast-paced, up-and-down style, and Painter is wary that if his team shoots too quickly it will play into the Hawkeyes' hands.

Even more important is limiting turnovers.

“If you get into this game and it's got a high level of possessions, I think that would favor Iowa,” Painter said. “It's not that we're going to walk the ball up the court, because we're not, but we have to have an understanding of when to hold them and when to fold them.”

