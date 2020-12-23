Purdue slows but can't stop Iowa

Purdue held the best offensive team in the country to 29 points below its season average but wasn't able to pull out an upset win on the road.

No. 4 Iowa was able to stave off a number of Boilermaker comeback attempts in the second half and the Hawkeyes won 70-55 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night despite 14 points and nine rebounds from Purdue's Trevion Williams.

Reigning National Player of the Year Luka Garza scored 22 points and had nine rebounds but was held to seven points less than his season average as the Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) sent double teams at him in an effort to get the ball out of his hands. Garza has scored 20 points in 17 conference games in a row, the longest streak in the Big Ten since 1987.

Iowa (7-1, 1-0) pushed its lead to as many as 15 in the second half, going up 62-47 on back-to-back dunks with eight minutes left. Purdue responded with one of its best stretches of the night, ripping off an 8-0 run that included 3-pointers from Brandon Newman and Sasha Stefanovic to cut the deficit to seven. Newman had 11 points and eight rebounds.

In the game's biggest moment, however, Garza came through for the Hawkeyes, nailing a 3 from the top of the key to push the lead back to 12 at 67-55. Purdue never threatened again.

The Boilermakers shot just 40% from the field and 8 for 25 from 3-point range. Purdue's defensive strategy largely worked, holding Iowa to 43% shooting, but the visitors couldn't score consistently enough.

The game was tied at 23 late in the first half, but the Hawkeyes ended the period on a 14-4 run that included three 3-pointers and they went into the break ahead 37-27. Iowa made 13 3-pointers.