Boilermakers home for Christmas

Christmas Day is usually the province of the NBA. This season, the Big Ten decided to get in on the Yuletide action.

That means Christmas basketball at Mackey Arena, with Purdue taking on Maryland in a holiday matinee matchup that is one of four games the conference will play today.

Usually, the Big Ten – and almost all other college conferences – gives its players and coaches time to see their families over the holidays and a few days off from games and practices. During the coronavirus pandemic, travel was discouraged and the league looked for other solutions.

“It was a conversation, just trying to figure out if our players would be on board with it,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of playing Christmas games. “Because, obviously, we came to a real consensus that our guys going home was not a good idea, for guys to leave and have to come back and start over from a testing standpoint.

“So then we thought, 'Well, we're gonna be on campus and we're just not gonna play. Now that's going to be tough. Why can't we set this up where we have a chance to play? We've all watched Christmas Day games, NBA games and just that exposure and we thought that was pretty cool. Then when we reached out to our guys, they were all for it.”

Painter considers the Christmas matchup a nice reward for his team and others who have given up much of their usual social lives and changed significant parts of their routines to stay as safe as possible during the pandemic.

“When you look at the players, more than anything, they've sacrificed,” the 16th-year Boilermaker coach said. “They've had to sacrifice in this situation and they've done a really good job. We all know it's not going to be perfect. But don't let it stop something that's good. This is good, in my opinion.

“Is it perfect? No. You want your guys to go home for four days and be with their families like it's a normal situation. But this isn't a normal situation.”

The Boilermakers might be thankful for a chance to play quickly and get the bad taste of a 70-55 loss to No. 4 Iowa on Tuesday out of their mouths. The Hawkeyes are one of the best offensive teams in the country and Purdue held them 29 points below their season average, but the Boilers were done in by carelessness on offense.

Despite limiting the number of possessions with a slower pace, Purdue turned the ball over 14 times and those miscues led to 20 Iowa points, helping spoil any chance of a Boilermaker upset.

The mistake-driven defeat came one game after the Boilers had only given the ball away six times in a win over Notre Dame at the Crossroads Classic.

“Just taking care of the ball,” guard Eric Hunter Jr. said of what needed to change after the loss to the Hawkeyes. “We had 14 turnovers. We've showed we can take care of the ball. I had five (of the turnovers against Iowa), so especially me being the lead guard, I have to tone that down, for sure.”

Maryland only forces 11.6 turnovers per game, 317th out of 353 Division I teams. In its Big Ten opener against Rutgers, which ended in a 74-60 Terrapins loss, the Scarlet Knights only gave the ball away eight times.

The Terps play a different style than they have in the recent past. Gone are high-scoring guard Anthony Cowan and versatile center Jalen Smith, who formed a deadly inside-outside tandem last season for the Big Ten regular-season champions.

Without Smith or fellow big man Bruno Fernando, who were both top NBA draft picks within the last two classes, the Terrapins have rebuilt around the scoring of long, athletic guards Eric Ayala, Donta Scott, Hakim Hart and Aaron Wiggins, all of whom are at least 6-foot-5 and all of whom average double-figure scoring.

“It'll be unique, but this year is unique, everything about it is unique,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said of traveling on Christmas Eve and playing on Christmas. “When we first told the guys we were going to play on Christmas Day, they were really excited about it.”

