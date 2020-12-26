Boilers kill off late surges

WEST LAFAYETTE – The first Christmas Day game in Purdue basketball history ended with a Boilermaker victory.

Despite letting a 15-point lead slip away, the Boilermakers topped visiting Maryland 73-70 at Mackey Arena, thanks to 17 points from Brandon Newman, 16 from Eric Hunter Jr. and a bevy of missed free throws from the Terrapins.

The game was one of four Friday in the Big Ten, which scheduled a slate of games for the holiday after discouraging players and coaches from traveling to see their families because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We treated it like any other game,” Newman said. “We still had our shootaround, we still got our COVID tests, we still had our pregame meal before, so we just came out just ready to play, with energy, knowing how special this day is.

“And then being able to get a win on this day, being one of eight teams in the country playing on Christmas Day, that's a special feeling to be a part of that.”

Although the Boilermakers (7-3, 2-1 Big Ten) built a 30-15 lead in the first half and led by as many as 13 with 17:52 left in the game, there were moments down the stretch during which it looked as if Purdue would end up with a lump of coal in its stocking.

Four times in the final 13 minutes, Maryland (5-3, 0-2) came within one basket of taking the lead. All four times, the Boilermakers came up with a big response.

The first push came with a 13-1 Maryland run that cut a 45-32 advantage to 46-45. The Boilermakers had turned the ball over six times in a 5:30 span, but freshman Jaden Ivey bailed his team out, scoring seven straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, to help push the margin back to nine.

Ivey finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. He was coming off an 0-for-4 performance Tuesday against Iowa.

“I've been struggling for a couple games and just to see one go in was a confidence-booster for me,” Ivey said. “I didn't leave the gym today. After shootaround, I just kept shooting. ... I was ready to take the shots and I knocked them down.”

Maryland slowly whittled the lead again and cut it to 61-60 with 5:42 to go. Purdue responded with a jump hook from Trevion Williams, who had points 10 points and eight rebounds, and then Newman nailed a tough fadeaway.

Williams delivered again, scoring off the glass plus a foul and the free throw with 3:01 left to increase a one-point lead to four at 68-64.

After a half of fighting, the Terps finally tied the game with 58 seconds left when Donta Scott laid the ball in to even the score at 70.

Following a timeout, Hunter drove the baseline for Purdue and floated the ball in the air toward the rim, where it was blocked, but goaltending was called. Maryland was livid at the decision, but it stood and the lead held in the final 30 seconds.

“We didn't back down after (Maryland) hit those tough shots, after they pressured us all game,” Ivey said. “We didn't back down. I just love the fight from everybody. ... Everyone (on this team) fights, we're going to fight until the end of the game and it was just good to get a win.”

Maryland was only 10 of 21 at the foul line. Darryl Morsell went to the line with a chance to tie the game with 19 seconds left, but missed both. Maryland went only 2 for 10 at the line in the first half.

“There's a fine line there when you find ways to win,” Painter said. “Last year, we had some games where we didn't find ways to win when (comebacks) happened, when we would crumble. That being said, we're very fortunate they missed their free throws. ... But we still managed (to win). ... It was a good Christmas present.”

