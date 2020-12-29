Boilers facing tough week

Nine of the 25 spots in this week's AP poll are filled by Big Ten teams, a sure sign of how strong the conference has been in the season's opening weeks.

Purdue wasn't among those ranked teams, but the Boilermakers will get a chance to play two of them this week. The Boilers travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, tonight to take on No. 14 Rutgers then head to Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday to face 15th-ranked Illinois.

It's a difficult two-game test for a team that is still learning to play well consistently. But Purdue coach Matt Painter wants no excuses from his team.

“They're in the Big Ten, they're on our schedule,” Painter said. “So we're going to go and compete and play against them. We've had a (ranking) next to our name before and people have beat us. Why can't we do the same thing?

“(Those) teams play hard, they compete, they get into you. That's what we try to do here at Purdue.”

Before the Boilermakers can even think about Illinois, they have to focus on slowing down Rutgers, which has been one of the fastest-rising teams in the country over the last three years. Coach Steve Pikiell has taken a moribund program and turned it into one of the Big Ten's toughest, most physical groups.

Last week, before suffering their first loss of the season to Ohio State, the Scarlet Knights climbed to No. 11 in the AP poll, their highest perch since 1976.

“Steve Pikiell is a great coach, he's blue collar and he fits in the Big Ten,” Painter said. “You know when you play his team, they're going to lay it on the line. They're physical, they've got shot-makers. That's what he didn't have two to three years ago. They were physical, they were well-coached, they didn't have guys who could go make plays for them.

“Now they do. ... They can get you in transition, they can get you in the half-court, they've got good size.”

Purdue dropped both games to Rutgers last season, including a 71-68 overtime loss at home in the regular-season finale that likely crippled any shot the Boilers had at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

The Boilermakers turned the ball over a combined 28 times in the two games and didn't shoot better than 41% in either contest.

They struggled to match the physicality and edge the Scarlet Knights brought to the court. Purdue believes this year's team is better-equipped to handle that competitiveness.

“I think we're starting to get that (edge), as well,” guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “Last year, you'd go into a game and you think certain styles and the way people play will give you trouble, but I don't think that way this year at all. I think we can go into every single game and have the ability to win. I feel like this year, we're a lot more competitive, we're able to accept the challenges that are ahead of us.”

Among the challenges ahead are stopping Rutgers guards Ron Harper and Geo Baker, both of whom Painter tabbed as among the best in the country.

Harper is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring at 23.4 points per game and shooting 56% from the field, while Baker has averaged double-figure scoring all three seasons at Rutgers, but is working his way back after a sprained ankle.

Painter wants his team, which has a group of young players, to be better defensively. It will have to be to stop a Scarlet Knights team scoring 80 points per game.

“We're not a very good defensive team,” he said. “We don't have a defensive foundation. ... When you see with eight, nine, 10 guys and half of them don't have any experience, it's hard. ... The thing that I'm encouraged by is that our team and the younger guys especially, they're working at it.”

