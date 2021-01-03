Illinois blows past Boilers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Two games in a row, Purdue has roared back from double-digit deficits to take the lead against a top 15 team on the road.

Two games in a row, the Boilermakers have been unable to hold the advantage late and have dropped crucial Big Ten matchups.

It was No. 15 Illinois' turn to break Purdue's heart Saturday night, topping the Boilermakers 66-58 at the State Farm Center despite 14 points and eight rebounds from Purdue center Trevion Williams.

Center Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Purdue (7-5, 2-3 Big Ten) lost its third straight road game against a top 15 opponent to open the Big Ten season. The Boilermakers have not yet won a true road game, dropping to 0-4 this season.

“I thought we competed a lot harder tonight than we may have previously,” Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “We're going to get better. Our last three away games (against Illinois, Rutgers and Iowa) have been against really tough opponents, and I thought we really competed in each of them, but at some point you gotta win games.”

The Boilermakers trailed by 13 points in the first half after a 10-0 Illinois run and went into the break down 33-23 despite a 3-pointer from forward Aaron Wheeler just before the buzzer.

The start of the second half saw a different Purdue team. The Boilermakers took control as soon as the half began, starting with a Stefanovic 3-pointer off a curl screen.

The Crown Point junior went 3 for 5 from beyond the 3-point line and had nine points.

Stefanovic's shot from long distance kicked off a 19-0 Purdue run that rocketed the Boilermakers in front by six at 39-33. Freshman Brandon Newman scored nine of his 14 points during the run, and Williams beat Cockburn in the post for a couple of baskets, as well.

When the run concluded, Purdue had held the 15th-ranked scoring offense in the country without a point for a 4:33 stretch and had its biggest lead of the game.

“(The run) definitely shows us what we're capable of at times,” said Newman, who had five rebounds and five turnovers. “It shows us that if we do all the right things how good we can be as a collective group and as a team.”

The run ended when Da'Monte Williams, the best 3-point shooter in the Big Ten at better than 70%, drilled a 3 to make it 39-36. Just like that, Illinois (8-3, 4-1) reestablished control. The Illini hit four of their seven 3s in a 3:55 span and ripped off a 20-5 spurt to go back in front by nine. Purdue never led again.

The Boilermakers gave the hosts plenty of help during the game-turning run, turning the ball over seven times in a 6:58 stretch, repeatedly throwing the ball away. Illinois outscored Purdue 17-5 in points off turnovers.

“We weren't giving ourselves as many cracks (at scoring) because we were turning the ball over,” coach Matt Painter said. “We just have to do a better job of passing. A couple of times it was passes that guys just whipped, didn't see the defense and (Illinois) was right in the passing lane. There was no way the ball could've gotten through on a couple of them.”

A couple of thunderous Cockburn dunks down the stretch helped keep Illinois in front.

The game unfolded similarly to Purdue's loss to No. 14 Rutgers on Tuesday, during which the Boilermakers came back from a 15-point deficit to take the lead but let it slip away late.

“We have good stretches in the game and then we have bad stretches,” Painter said. “We need to replace our bad stretches with average stretches. We just go into the tank a little bit.”

