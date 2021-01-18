Report: Purdue to hire defensive coordinator

Purdue will hire former Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert as its new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Lambert, 56, was the head coach at Charlotte from 2011 to 2018 and was also the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest from 2008 to 2010.

Marshall had the top-ranked scoring defense in the country in 2020, giving up only 13 points per game, while ranking No. 2 in yards per game (279.4) and third in yards per play (4.4). Lambert was a candidate for the Thundering Herd's head coaching job, but it went to Alabama assistant Charles Huff.

Lambert will be Purdue's third defensive coordinator in three years, replacing Bob Diaco, who was on the job for only season. The Boilermakers gave up almost 30 points and 400 yards per game with Diaco at the helm.