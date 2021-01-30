Purdue eager to get back to playing

Purdue has been itching to get back on the court.

The Boilermakers have had a full seven days off after a 70-53 loss to Michigan in their most recent contest. Coach Matt Painter said he didn't believe the Boilers played particularly hard in that game and that he wants more from a team with NCAA Tournament hopes.

The week of practice since has been intense, and Purdue is champing at the bit to finally play another game. It will get that chance when it takes on No. 21 Minnesota and high-scoring guard Marcus Carr tonight at Mackey Arena. It will be the Boilers' third straight game against a ranked opponent.

“Everybody's just got great energy because everybody's ready to play,” guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. “We're so used to playing every two days in that stretch we had (four games in eight days from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22). I guess everybody's just really ready to play again, and I'm excited to see how we come out (tonight).”

The Boilermakers had won four straight before the loss to the then-No. 7 Wolverines and seemed to be coming together after treading water with a young team early in the season. Though there is no shame in losing to the top team in the best conference, Painter said his group went back and identified mistakes it made that had nothing to do with facing Michigan.

There were turnovers (14 of them) and bad shots that were like turnovers (at least half a dozen, by the coach's estimation) that kept the Boilers from hanging with Michigan and having a chance to win at the end.

Those are the mistakes Purdue worked on eliminating this week. Though his team still has five freshmen in its rotation, Painter believes inexperience is no longer an excuse for sloppy play.

“When we lose games, more often than not, we feel like we're the team that beat ourselves,” said the 16th-year Purdue coach, who has preached “patient aggressiveness” with his team this week. “We have a young team, but after awhile, you've played half the season, that's experience in itself. Let's jell, let's do things the right way, let's do things together.

“When you're sitting there taking inventory of yourself and your team, if we would've done the things we're capable of doing, that nobody stopped us from doing, we would've won this game.”

Purdue will need to be particularly disciplined without the calming presence of guard Sasha Stefanovic, the team's second-leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter. Stefanovic, a junior, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will miss the next two games because of Big Ten virus protocols. He also sat out against the Wolverines.

The Crown Point native is in good spirits and is feeling much better than he did when he first experienced symptoms, Painter said. He emerged from isolation Friday and will see his teammates face to face today for the first time since his positive test.

The Boilermakers miss Stefanovic's “steadiness,” Painter said, but he doesn't want any of his other players to try to compensate for what the veteran playmaker brings to the table.

“A lot of people talk about, 'You need to step up (when there's an injury),' ” Painter said. “No, no. You don't need to step up. You need to execute, know what's going on and just play hard. When you do those things and stay within yourself, good things are going to happen for you.”

The Golden Gophers have had an up-and-down season, beating talented Michigan and Iowa but also losing to Illinois by 27 and Maryland by 14. The team's home/road splits have been significant: Minnesota is 11-1 in Minneapolis and 0-4 in true road games.

Coach Richard Pitino's team is led by the 6-foot-2 Carr, the Big Ten's third-leading scorer at 20.9 points per game.

Carr is a decent outside shooter at 35.3% from 3-point range, but he excels at getting to the basket and drawing contact, ranking No. 6 in the country in free throw attempts. He also averages 5.2 assists.

“It comes down to doing my work early,” said Hunter, who will be guarding Carr. “Picking up full court without reaching, making it hard for him to turn, making sure to take time off the (shot) clock. Then, he's really good in ball screens, so just being early and physical in ball screens.”

