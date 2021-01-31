Boilermakers top ranked Gophers

WEST LAFAYETTE – Call them the comeback kids.

Purdue erased a double-digit lead and grabbed a victory against a ranked opponent Saturday night at Mackey Arena, making it the third time the Boilermakers have done so in January.

The latest victim of Purdue's resilience was No. 21 Minnesota, which the Boilers dispatched 81-62 behind a career-high 29 points from Brandon Newman and 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for Trevion Williams, his fourth double-double in five games.

“We just always preach that we never give up,” said guard Eric Hunter Jr., who had six rebounds and seven assists. “We're in the game for a reason. It's a game of runs and we know we have to be the ones to make that last run and we did tonight. ... We don't get down on purpose, but we're never worried when we're down.”

After dispatching Michigan State and Ohio State earlier this month with shots in the final seconds, Purdue (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) wasted comparatively little time erasing the Golden Gopher lead Saturday.

Trailing 35-30 at the start of the second half, the Boilermakers went in front when Newman hit a 3 and followed it with a transition dunk off an Hunter Jr. steal to make it 40-39.

Those five quick points kicked off a game-turning 18-2 Purdue run that featured a virtuoso stretch from freshman Jaden Ivey. When the streak was over, the Boilermakers led 53-41 with 10:05 to go.

The Boilermakers extended their lead with red-hot 3-point shooting. After missing six straight to open the game, they made five straight, including two each from Newman and Mason Gillis. Gillis had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Purdue was 8 for 10 in the second half from deep. Newman was 5 for 5, including one shot that banked in.

“He played really well,” Hunter said of Newman, laughing a little. “We want him to catch and shoot. ... He's obviously really good at it. He had (29). That's all I've got.”

Purdue knocked Minnesota (11-6, 4-6) on its heels during this stretch, forcing five Gopher turnovers in an eight-minute stretch, including three possessions in a row. The Boilermakers dominated the glass, holding a 44-27 rebounding advantage and a 17-9 margin on the offensive end that led to a 21-9 lead in second-chance points.

Minnesota came in as the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten at just 28.6% in conference play, but made six of its first eight from beyond the arc and went in front 22-10 when Gabe Kalscheur drained a shot from outside with 10:38 to go in the first half.

Purdue closed the gap with aggressive offense down the stretch in the opening half, hitting nine free throws in the final 6:27 before halftime to cut the deficit to five at the break.

Purdue was without redshirt junior guard Sasha Stefanovic, the team's second-leading scorer and top 3-point shooter, for the second straight game.

The Crown Point native tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 21 and will miss at least one more game, targeting a return against Northwestern on Feb. 6.

