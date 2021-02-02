Boilermakers take their No. 24 ranking to face Maryland

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, Purdue is in the AP Top 25.

The Boilermakers, fresh off an 81-62 win over then-No. 21 Minnesota that was their fifth victory in six games and third win over a ranked opponent in that span, climbed to No. 24 in the rankings released Monday. It is the first time they've been ranked since the preseason poll before the 2019-20 season.

With the newly minted number next to its name, Purdue hits the road to face Maryland at the Xfinity Center tonight. The Terrapins are just 11th in the Big Ten after winning the conference title last season, but all three of their conference victories have come against ranked opponents: Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

Purdue and Maryland met Dec. 25 at Mackey Arena, and the Boilermakers emerged with the first Christmas Day victory in program history, a 73-70 win that was facilitated by the Terps going only 10 for 21 at the foul line. After the game, Purdue coach Matt Painter called his team's defensive performance a “comedy of errors.”

“They really stretch you out,” Painter said of Maryland's offensive style. “They're playing smaller, which they did against us (in December). That caused us problems and it's causing a lot of people problems. Being able to beat the teams they've beaten, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, those are great wins.”

Purdue has improved significantly since the first time it played the Terps, and that growth has been largely fueled by its younger players, with a different freshman seemingly stepping up for the Boilers in each game. Against Minnesota, it was redshirt freshman Brandon Newman, who erupted for a career-high 29 points. He scored 21 in the second half and went 5 for 5 from 3-point range after halftime.

Newman and fellow freshman Jaden Ivey spent about 40 minutes after the victory over Minnesota taking extra shots on the Mackey Arena court before departing, an illustration of the work ethic that has Painter excited about both of them. For Newman's part, the Purdue coach says the next step is consistency; the Valparaiso native has often followed his best games with quiet performances. Painter wants him to focus on his greatest strength: outside shooting.

“He's a good player, but he wants all of it and you have to play to your strengths,” Painter said. “(Against Minnesota) I thought he just took what the defense gave him. Take those 3s. ... He wants to be a good player. As a coach, you love that part of it, but when he has a little bit of success, that messes with him a little bit. He always responds to failure. But, you have some success, let's have some consistency now.”

The Boilermakers will likely focus on getting off to a better start against Maryland. All three of their ranked victories in January required them to overcome double-digit first-half deficits. Painter is pleased with his team's resilience, but joked that he should probably start giving his halftime motivation speech before the game.

“The best thing about us is that we don't settle,” Purdue center Trevion Williams said. “That's something we've been working on and coming out and fighting people. Coach always asks us, 'What kind of team are you guys?' From that point, we know we have to step on the gas and prove ourselves.”

Purdue will be without guard Sasha Stefanovic, the team's top 3-point shooter and second-leading scorer, for a third straight game following his positive test for COVID-19 on Jan. 21.

Maryland's Donta Scott leads the Terps in scoring at 13 points per game and had 15 against Purdue in the teams' first meeting. The 6-foot-7 Scott also shoots 47% from 3-point range.

