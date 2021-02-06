Steady Stefanovic expected to return

Purdue is entering the home stretch of the Big Ten season and getting back to full strength as it does so.

When the No. 24 Boilermakers (12-7, 7-5 Big Ten) take on Northwestern this afternoon at Mackey Arena, they will have second-leading scorer Sasha Stefanovic available for the first time in more than two weeks. Stefanovic, who scores 11.1 points per game and is eighth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 45.6%, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 21 and has missed the last three games.

After winning the final four games before Stefanovic's positive test, Purdue lost two of the three contests it played without the junior. The Boilers are eager to have his veteran presence and playmaking ability back on the floor.

“He's a good post-feeder, he's a good shooter, he knows what's going on,” coach Matt Painter said. “He's steady. A lot of times when you have steady players, they make other people better. … Defensively, he knows what he can do and what he can't do.”

Stefanovic was not in practice for 10 days following his positive test, in accordance with Big Ten protocols, and although he's had a week to prepare for his return, Painter is not sure whether he's had enough reps to blend seamlessly back into the rotation.

It's unclear whether Stefanovic will start or how many minutes he'll play. Much will depend on Painter and what he's hearing from the Crown Point native about his energy level during the game. The coach also cautioned that he does not want Stefanovic to be overly aggressive when he gets back on the court.

“Everybody's victim to that because you get so eager to play when you have to sit out,” Painter said. “(Sitting out) makes them really appreciate the game and the competitiveness, but initially when they return it's hard for them. I think there's a lot of athletes out there that would say that.

“It's hard because you want to do things that make up for lost time, and that's not the way it works.”

The game with Northwestern (6-9, 3-8) is part of a stretch in which Purdue can make some noise in the Big Ten standings. The Boilermakers sit in sixth place at 7-5, but the league is so tightly packed that they are only a game and a half out of second and one game out of fourth. The top four finishers get a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.

Northwestern is the second in a string of six straight games against unranked opponents for the Boilermakers, easily the longest stretch they will have during Big Ten play. The Boilers dropped the first game in that run, 61-60 to Maryland on Tuesday, but with Stefanovic back, they will have their top five scorers available for just the 11th time in 20 games this season.

“I think with Sasha back, we'll be ready to go,” said guard Jaden Ivey, who filled Stefanovic's place in the starting lineup. “We just dropped the last game, it was tough, but once Sasha gets back, we'll be fine. … We still have a lot of goals we set before the season and we're not going to stop until we accomplish them. Having Sasha back, we're just going to keep growing together and getting as many wins as we can.”

Wins have been difficult to come by recently for Northwestern. The Wildcats were the surprise of the Big Ten after a 3-0 start to conference play that included victories over Michigan State and Ohio State, but they have dropped eight straight, including all seven of their January games. Of those losses, six came against ranked opponents.

Northwestern is led by 6-foot-7 junior forward Miller Kopp and his 13.7 points per game and 42.4% 3-point shooting. The Wildcats shoot a lot of 3s (more than 23 per game) and make 36.4% as a team, among the top 75 in the country.

