Boilers' youth shines in victory

WEST LAFAYETTE – The future is now at Purdue.

Boilermaker freshmen combined to score 53 points in a 75-70 victory Saturday over Northwestern at Mackey Arena, led by a career-high 20 from guard Jaden Ivey and a 12-point, 11-rebound performance from Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4 center's first double-double.

The Boilers (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) won their sixth game in the last eight tries and defeated Northwestern (6-10, 3-9 Big Ten) for the ninth consecutive time. The Wildcats have lost nine straight.

In addition to big nights for Ivey and Edey, redshirt freshman Mason Gillis had 11 points on 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc, and fellow redshirt frosh Brandon Newman added 10 points, including five in the final four minutes.

“It's a big deal,” Edey said of the collective performance from the freshmen. “We're a young team, we have a lot of freshmen, we have no seniors, so being able to see that we can step up and carry (the load) like that, while our older guys are out, it's a big deal and it shows our potential going forward.”

Purdue led wire to wire, though it wasn't able to put the Wildcats away until the final seconds. The Boilers went in front by as many as 12 at 30-18 in the first half following a 9-0 run in which Ivey had five points, including a thunderous dunk after he stole the ball and went coast to coast, and Edey the other four.

Ivey, who had a career-high seven rebounds and added three assists and two steals, scored 10 points in the final 6:17 of the first half and 14 in the period overall.

“He's always like that,” Edey said of Ivey's explosiveness. “He's a guy that can go for 20 in any game. He's a big-time scoring threat, he's so quick, he can shoot the ball, he can jump, he's a complete player.”

“He's pretty good at basketball,” he added, laughing.

Northwestern closed the gap with a flurry of 3s late in the first half and was down 35-32 at the break, but Purdue expanded its lead early in the second half when Gillis drained a pair of 3s.

Northwestern hung around and cut the deficit to 55-51 with 4:26 left after an 8-2 run capped by a Miller Kopp 3-pointer.

Newman broke the spell with a tough step-back 3-pointer at the 3:59 mark and Purdue's freshmen turned in a highlight-reel play near the 2-minute mark: Edey swatted a shot off the backboard – one of his career-best four blocks – and Ivey grabbed the rebound and pushed it ahead to Newman in transition for a dunk and a 64-55 lead.

“Every game is hard in the Big Ten,” Gillis said. “It's the best conference in the country and it's a grind all season. ... We kept our composure. We ran what we needed to run. ... We weathered the storm and took care of business.”

Purdue struggled to get the ball in bounds several times in the final minutes and allowed Northwestern to stay close, but it made the free throws necessary to win. The Boilers went 23 of 24 at the foul line and Edey was 8 for 8, including 4 for 4 in the final 1:21.

dsinn@jg.net