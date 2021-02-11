Boilers look for repeat at The Barn

Purdue's second-half performance the first time it faced Minnesota was one of the best stretches of basketball the Boilermakers have played this season.

Trailing 35-30 at halftime, the Boilers out-scored the then-No. 21 Golden Gophers by 24 in the second half and earned a resounding 81-62 victory at Mackey Arena.

Less than two weeks later, the 24th-ranked Boilermakers will try to replicate that performance over a full 40 minutes when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers at Williams Arena tonight. Minnesota is in desperate need of a victory after dropping five of its last seven games to fall out of the Top 25.

Williams Arena, also known as “The Barn” is one of the more unusual arenas in the Big Ten, featuring a raised floor that puts the benches below the court itself. Purdue has not won there since 2018 and the Boilermakers are expecting Minnesota's best shot after the Boilers' victory in West Lafayette on Jan. 31.

“It's a tough environment, the Barn's a special place,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “It's one of the venues you look forward to playing in because it's so different than every place else.

“But I think the toughest part of it is playing against (coach Richard Pitino's) teams. They've been good. ... They have good players, they have talent, they have one of the best guards in the country.”

That guard is junior Marcus Carr, the Big Ten's third-leading scorer at 19.9 points per game. Carr also averages 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals and his dynamic playmaking ability has carried the Gophers at times this season. The first time Purdue faced him, however, the 6-foot-2 Carr had a season-low six points on 2-for-13 shooting and went 0 for 5 from 3-point range.

Painter said the Boilermakers prevented Carr from getting into a rhythm and the defense did a good job of keeping him out of the paint and forcing the high-scoring guard into a tough mid-range jumpers. Limiting such a productive player two games in a row will be a tall task.

“Guys that are that good and that talented, that can score the way he can, they usually bounce back,” Painter said of Carr. “We just gotta continue to make it hard on him. Even if he does score the ball, you can't overreact to it, you have to continue to make it hard, make him earn it and try to keep him away from layups and free throws.”

Boilermaker guard Eric Hunter Jr., who will be the primary defender in charge of slowing Carr down, echoed his coach's sentiments.

“The second time you play somebody is always the best they are, especially in the Big Ten,” said Hunter, who had seven assists and six rebounds in the first matchup with Minnesota. “We know that as a team, not just (Carr), they're looking to be a lot better this time around.”

In the Boilermakers' January victory, Purdue freshman guard Brandon Newman had a career night, going 5 for 5 from 3-point range in the second half and finishing with 29 points. In two games since, Newman has scored 13 total points, but fellow freshman Jaden Ivey has averaged 17 points in those contests and freshman big man Zach Edey had his first career double-double Saturday against Northwestern.

The Boilermaker freshmen are still working on playing well consistently, but it seems as though each game at least one of them puts together a difference-making performance.

“They've really improved since the beginning of the year,” guard Sasha Stefanovic said of the Purdue rookies. “They've done a good job of just growing up and being more mature in these Big Ten games. Early on, there's just a lot of things thrown at you at once and you're going to gradually pick it up over time. ... These freshmen have really done a great job of it and it's been showing.”

