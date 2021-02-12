Boilers burned by late comeback

MINNEAPOLIS – For more than 38 minutes of action, Purdue had held Minnesota's leading scorer in check. But Marcus Carr ended the game in style, giving the Golden Gophers a dramatic comeback victory.

Carr finished with 19 points, including eight in the final 1:08, to lift Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue 71-68 on Thursday.

Gabe Kalscheur broke out of a shooting slump to score 16 points, Brandon Johnson scored 15 and Liam Robbins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota (12-7, 5-7 Big Ten), which trailed by five with 2 minutes to play.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. had 14 points and Zach Edey added 13 for the Boilermakers (13-8, 8-6).

In a sluggish game in which both teams struggled from 3-point range, Minnesota finally got hot at the end.

Purdue led 64-59 before Robbins hit a jumper, and after a Purdue turnover, Carr came up with a loose ball and drained a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 64 with just over a minute to play.

After a timeout, Purdue worked the ball inside to Williams, who missed twice but came up with the rebound both times. He was successful on his third attempt, a dunk that gave Purdue a two-point lead with 51 seconds to play.

Carr tied the game again with a pair of free throws. Williams answered with an up-and-under move to beat Robbins for a layup. But the Gophers responded immediately, as Carr banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put Minnesota ahead 69-68 with 14 seconds left.

“He made some big-time shots,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. “The one thing about Marcus and all of these guys, I want them to feel free to go make some plays.”

So, despite making five of his first 16 shots, Carr had the green light to keep shooting. In the end, it worked out, even if one of his huge shots came off a scramble and the other went in off the backboard.

“I'm not sure if you guys could hear it, but he called out 'bank,'” Pitino said.

Kalscheur hit two free throws, giving Minnesota a 71-68 lead, and Sasha Stefanovich's last-second 3-pointer came up short, leaving the Boilermakers to lament a handful of bad breaks.

“That's life on the road, man – everything doesn't always go your way,” Williams said. “We've just got to be better in the future, trying to put games away, so we don't even have to go through that.”

Purdue women fall to Michigan

In West Lafayette, Naz Hillmon scored 21 points, DeKalb product Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 12 Michigan returned from a three-week COVID layoff with a 62-49 win over Purdue.

The Wolverines (11-1, 6-1 Big Ten) shot only 39% (21 of 54), including 2 of 15 from 3-point range and had 20 turnovers. But the defense forced 22 turnovers and had a 39-18 rebounding advantage.

Akienreh Johnson grabbed 12 rebounds and Hillmon 10 for her ninth double-double of the year and 28th of her career. Brown was 4 of 13 from the field but 11 of 14 from the foul line.

Kayana Traylor had 15 points for the Boilermakers (6-10, 3-6), who have lost four straight. Madison Layden added 13.