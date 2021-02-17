Bigs lead Boilermakers

Purdue's game plan against Michigan State was to get the ball inside and force the Spartans to stop the Boilermakers' centers in the post.

Michigan State couldn't do it.

Center Trevion Williams scored a season-high 28 points, including seven straight during a key stretch late in the second half, to lead the Boilers to a 75-65 win over the Spartans on Tuesday at Mackey Arena.

In addition to Williams' big night, Boilermakers backup center Zach Edey had 10 points, five rebounds and a block in just eight minutes, helping Purdue (14-8, 9-6 Big Ten) pile up a 48-24 advantage in points in the paint.

“Going into this game, Coach (Matt Painter) harped on me and Zach being physical and putting those guys in the rim,” said Williams, who has 54 points in two games against Michigan State this season. “We wanted to come out with that mindset and be dominant down low. We knew this game would come down to not turning the ball over, being physical, having a fight.”

Williams was 13 of 21 from the field and added six rebounds and three assists to his third 20-point performance in the last four games. Michigan State declined to send a second defender at him for most of the game and even some heroic individual defensive efforts from its big men were not enough to slow down the junior, who showed off his lethal combination of craftiness and strength.

“Trevion is tough,” said guard Eric Hunter Jr., who had 15 points. “I think I've seen him make every different type of shot at this point, with the same right hand. He works on that stuff, circus shots, I don't know what it is. He's ridiculous.”

Williams' full repertoire was on display during the game's biggest moments. With 6:04 left, Michigan State guard Aaron Henry made a jumper to cap a 6-0 Michigan State run and cut the Boilermaker lead to one at 57-56. Williams stopped the spurt with slip to the basket for a one-handed dunk off a nice pass from Jaden Ivey and then pushed the lead to five with a 14-foot fadeaway off one foot with a hand directly in his face.

Michigan State closed the gap with a Henry 3, but Williams then hit another nifty shot off the glass to stretch the advantage to 64-59. The product of Henry Ford Academy in Dearborn, Michigan, later helped clinch the victory with a putback layup with 53 seconds to go that made it 70-63. All told, he had 10 points in the last 4:45.

“No one on that team can guard him, it's just that simple,” Ivey said of Williams. “No one on (Michigan State's) roster can guard Tre because he's so versatile. Those shots that he takes, you can't really do anything about them. That just shows how he works on his craft. ... You can't defend that, to be honest.”

Ivey had a big second half in his own right, scoring nine of his 11 points after halftime. With Purdue up 51-50, he drained a 3 from the wing, skied to swat a layup off the backboard on the other end and then dished to Hunter for another 3 that put Purdue up seven.

Despite those two 3s in quick succession, the Boilermakers went just 3 for 12 from beyond the arc and are shooting less than 25% from 3-point range in February.

“I'm a little bit amazed at us being in close games, being able to get wins and we don't shoot that well from 3,” Painter said. “You've gotta have some balance. We have some guys that can really shoot the basketball, but if (the Spartans) are going to play one-on-one with (Williams), then we have to be able to ... go right at them.”

Michigan State (10-9, 4-9) turned the ball over six times in the final 4:28 to help Purdue stay in front. The Boilermakers had an 18-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Boilers forward Mason Gillis went 8 for 8 at the foul line in the last 2:53 to put the game away.

