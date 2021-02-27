Energized Boilers cruise on road

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey told his team at halftime of its game against Penn State that the Boilermakers are one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers played like it against the Nittany Lions.

Ivey contributed 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three steals and Sasha Stefanovic added a game-high 16 points as the Boilers won on the road Friday at Bryce Jordan Center, 73-52.

To hear Ivey tell it, the Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten) were fired up before the game even began.

“Before the game, I just thought our energy was amazing,” Ivey said. “We were all so hyped to play today. ... We were ready to battle, we were not going to lose this game.”

Ivey added that the end of the regular season “is an important stretch. We have to come out with pride every game. We don't want to lose any more games.

“That's it right there. We know what losing feels like and we just come out every game aggressive and ready to play. We were just so passionate.”

The Boilermakers have won nine of their past 12 games and are tied with Iowa for fourth place in the Big Ten standings.

The top four teams get a double bye into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The turning point of the win over the Nittany Lions (8-13, 5-12) came at the end of the first half. With Purdue up 33-26, Ivey skied for a block in transition and center Zach Edey dunked the ball on the other end off an offensive rebound.

On each of the next two Penn State possessions, Stefanovic stepped in passing lanes and stole the ball, leading to Purdue baskets. Then on the final Boiler trip of the half, the Crown Paint native lobbed the ball to Edey for a thunderous dunk, sending Purdue into the locker room on an 8-0 run, ahead 41-26.

Purdue turned its defensive energy into offense repeatedly.

“It was great,” coach Matt Painter said of the defense at the end of the first half. “Those guys got in the passing lanes, made some plays. We were able to attack. ... Any time you can use your defense to generate offense, it helps you.”

The hosts cut the deficit to single digits early in the second half, but Ivey made a 3 to push the lead back to 12 and then another 8-0 run that included a 3 from Stefanovic ballooned the margin to 58-36 and Penn State did not threaten again.

The Nittany Lions had 18 offensive rebounds in a January matchup between these teams, but none of their starters had any offensive rebounds Friday. Purdue had a 14-3 edge in second-chance points.

The Boilermakers shot 52% while holding Penn State to 35%.

“I could just tell in everyone's faces, we all wanted it today and it showed today,” Ivey said.

