Painter hoping hot Boilermakers avoid any letdown

Purdue is on a roll, but coach Matt Painter does not want his team to get complacent.

The Boilermakers have won three in a row, including a 73-52 thrashing of Penn State on the road Friday, and are level in the loss column with fourth-place Iowa as they chase one of the four double byes in the Big Ten Tournament. That doesn't mean Purdue has arrived, Painter stressed Monday.

“We want to build off of things,” the 16th-year Boilers coach said. “You don't want to let yourself get too full of yourself, more than anything. Don't let winning three in a row soften you or get you away from being detail-oriented. Keep striving in those areas, keeping working in those areas and try your best to stay on edge.”

“We can get better,” Painter added. “We have good pieces, we have growing pieces. We have guys from week to week that are getting better, but we still have from week to week guys making some of the same mistakes.”

Following their three-game win streak, the Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten) moved back into the top 25 of the AP Poll on Monday, checking in at No. 23, their highest ranking of the season. Tonight's opponent, No. 25 Wisconsin, hung on to a spot in the poll despite losing its only game of the week, 74-69 at home against Illinois.

The Badgers (16-9, 10-8) are also jockeying for seeding position in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. They are firmly in the field of 68 but have likely slipped several seed-lines in recent weeks, during which they've lost five of their eight games.

Wisconsin has not won a game against a team in the top 10 of the Big Ten standings since defeating Maryland on Jan. 27 and has not beaten a team currently above .500 in Big Ten play all year.

Still, the veteran-laden Badgers are dangerous. They play a slow, methodical style that helps them hold opponents to just 63.2 points per game, 25th in the country.

“Having a super intense focus is the challenge,” Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. “(Wisconsin) makes you play long possessions, they use a lot of the shot clock. ... They strike when you fall asleep on defense.”

The Badgers have enough size with 6-foot-11 Nate Reuvers and 6-10 Micah Potter to potentially frustrate Purdue bigs Trevion Williams and Zach Edey. Wisconsin also features an explosive scorer in senior D'Mitrik Trice (14.1 points per game), who poured in 19 points in the final 2:16 of the 74-69 loss to Illinois on Saturday.

“The biggest challenge with him is his ability to shoot from anywhere,” Hunter said of Trice, who hits 39.4% from 3-point range. “A big part of guarding him is taking that away.”

Note: The Boilermakers still have a game against last-place Nebraska, originally scheduled for January that was postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Cornhuskers' program, that has yet to be re-scheduled. Painter said it appears unlikely the game will be made up.

dsinn@jg.net