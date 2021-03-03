Edey leads Boilers to win over Badgers

Zach Edey had a breakout performance and No. 23 Purdue's late-season roll continued.

The 7-foot-4 freshman center poured in a career-high 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and added seven rebounds and the Boilermakers made nine of their final 12 shots on the way to a 73-69 victory over No. 25 Wisconsin at Mackey Arena on Tuesday.

The Boilers (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) have won four in a row and are tied with No. 5 Iowa for fourth place in the Big Ten standings. The top four teams in the Big Ten standings get a double bye into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Purdue led just 65-64 after Wisconsin's Micah Potter scored in close with 2:30 left, but Edey dished to Eric Hunter Jr. for a layup to extend the advantage to three. After a timeout, Aaron Wheeler blocked a 3-point attempt from Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9) leading scorer D'Mitrik Trice.

Wheeler had 11 points on 3 for 3 beyond the arc and added six rebounds. The redshirt junior has made five of his last six 3s over the last three games after missing 15 in a row from deep. Trice went just 2 of 10 from the field.

After Wheeler's big block, the Boilermakers got the ball into Williams and he slammed the ball home to help seal the victory for Purdue.

Edey scored twice in the last four minutes to keep the Boilermakers in front and the freshman helped Purdue to a 36-18 edge on points in the paint.

Jaden Ivey added 18 points for the Boilers and Sasha Stefanovic had a career-high eight assists.

Purdue held a 37-27 rebounding advantage and limited the Badgers to 40% shooting, including a 3-for-17 performance from beyond the arc in the second half. Its lone remaining regular-season game is against Indiana on Saturday at Mackey Arena.

