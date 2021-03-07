Boilers top rivals again

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue, the youngest team in the Big Ten, has defied expectations all season and after beating Indiana 67-58 in the regular-season finale at Mackey Arena on Saturday, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter wanted to make sure his team knew how impressive their campaign has been.

In the postgame locker room, Painter pointed out that the Boilermakers' final Big Ten record of 13-6 – with a home game against last-place Nebraska canceled – was nearly the same as the 14-6 mark that won the league last season.

“A lot of people counted us out,” guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “We used that for some motivation, them thinking we're gonna finish ninth, 10th, 11th in the league. ... We had a great effort throughout this whole Big Ten season and we've gotta take this momentum and ... continue to get better and continue to trend upwards.”

The victory over the Hoosiers, Purdue's ninth straight in the in-state rivalry, matching the Boilermakers' longest streak against the Hoosiers since the mid-1930s, clinched the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament for the Boilermakers (18-8) and the double bye into the tournament's quarterfinals that comes with it.

Freshman center Zach Edey led the way for Purdue with 20 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Jaden Ivey added 17 points. Senior Al Durham led Indiana with 14 points, but the Hoosiers shot just 5 of 23 from 3-point range, including 1 for 13 in the first half.

Indiana (12-14, 7-12) finished its regular season with five straight losses and will be the No. 10 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, enough to earn a bye into the second day. In its last two losses, the Hoosiers shot 16% (7 for 43) from beyond the arc.

“We've played two of our hardest-fought games in our last two games defensively and guys are battling hard,” said coach Archie Miller, who dropped to 0-7 against Purdue in his four-year tenure. “We keep that going, we're going to find a way to break through, but at some point we're going to have to make some open shots.”

No. 23 Purdue won its fifth straight game despite a slow start that saw the Boilers go 0 for 4 from the field and turn the ball over four times in the first four minutes. When Indiana's Rob Phinisee made a layup plus a foul, the visitors led 7-0.

The Boilermakers responded with a 13-2 run that included a 3 from Aaron Wheeler and three straight Edey baskets, plus an assist for the 7-foot-4 center on a pass to a cutting Wheeler out of a double team.

Purdue pushed its lead to as many as 12 at 28-16 when Sasha Stefanovic made a 3 and the Boilermakers led 29-20 at halftime.

Indiana closed the gap to as few as four in the second half when Trey Galloway hit a 3 to make it 35-31, but Brandon Newman and Ivey answered with 3s and down the stretch Edey scored 12 of Purdue's final 22 points to seal the victory.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 25 points in the first matchup against Purdue in January, had only 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting and five rebounds against consistent double-teams.

“It's been a rough five games,” Jackson-Davis said. “Going into the Big Ten Tournament we just have to reset our batteries. ... I know a lot of my teammates are angry right now, but we have to put the past behind us and keep pushing forward.”

Indiana finished the regular season below .500 for the first time since 2010-11.

The Hoosiers were without second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin, who missed his third straight game with a foot injury. Starting forward Race Thompson, already wearing a mask because of a facial injury, appeared to turn an ankle midway through the second half and did not return.

