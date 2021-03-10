Purdue women hope tourney saves season

The Purdue women's basketball team came into the season harboring NCAA Tournament hopes, but suffered through a disappointing 7-15 campaign that also saw the Boilermakers go 4-14 in Big Ten play.

Despite their underwhelming record, the Boilers can salvage some positive feelings from the season with a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament, which opened Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue is the No. 11 seed in the tournament and tonight will play No. 6 Iowa (15-8, 11-8), which closed the season with three wins in its final four games.

Purdue coach Sharon Versyp said she is impressed that her team made it through the season despite the players' added burden of following restrictive COVID-19 protocols in order to stay healthy and available.

“I think everybody did their due diligence of testing every day, the kids sacrificed, everyone sacrificed – mentally, emotionally,” Versyp told the Lafayette Journal and Courier on Tuesday.

“I'm proud because our kids kept playing while some schools didn't play if they had one kid out. I have so much respect for Purdue and our players and our team physicians and how the Big Ten made it happen and allowed it to happen and how we got through it because none of us thought we would even get through it.”

Purdue enters the tournament with nine losses in its last 10 games and missing one of its best players.

Homestead graduate and two-time All-Big Ten point guard Karissa McLaughlin has not played since early February and will not play the rest of the season because of offseason surgery on her ankle.

“She took this year to be pain free,” Versyp said of McLaughlin before a February game against Illinois. “You don't go and have surgery and try to play through pain. ... With her injury and going through the COVID protocol, it was just too much. She tried. Her ankle hurt pretty much after the second or third game (she) played.”

The Boilermakers fell to the Hawkeyes 87-81 in a matchup in Iowa City in January. McLaughlin had nine points and seven assists in the game and freshman Madison Layden had 19 points, but Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark had 26 points and nine rebounds and the Hawkeyes shot 31 free throws to just nine for Purdue.

“(Against Iowa, McLaughlin) was able to score, and they had to guard her and that allowed other people to be open, but we don't have that this time,” Versyp said. “Caitlin Clark, she's playing at the highest level of anybody. She's up for national player of the year. ... You've got to try and slow her down. She's just a talent.”

Clark, a five-star recruit who was ranked No. 4 nationally by ESPN, is one of the best players not only in the Big Ten but in the entire country. She is the nation's leading scorer at 27.4 points per game and is fourth in assists at 6.9 per contest. She was the runaway selection for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

With McLaughlin sidelined, Purdue has been led by second-team All-Big Ten guard Kayana Traylor, who averages a team-best 14.8 points and has totaled 83 assists.

“They've been playing better lately and it's not indicative in their win-loss record,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, who has led the Hawkeyes to 14 NCAA Tournaments in 21 seasons, said of the Boilermakers. “They've played some tough people, but I know Sharon, she's a good coach, Kayana Taylor is a tough point guard, they have wonderful height inside and experience.

“And Purdue's always thought of (Bankers Life Fieldhouse) as their home court.”

