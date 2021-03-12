Purdue playing with no worries

Entering the 2020 Big Ten Tournament, Purdue needed a deep run to even sniff an NCAA Tournament bid following a mediocre regular season.

Instead, the Boilermakers never got to play – the conference tournament was canceled hours before their scheduled tip-off.

Exactly a year later, the 20th-ranked Boilers face no pressure entering the Big Ten's postseason showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. After an 18-8 regular season that included 11 victories in the final 14 games, Purdue is safely in the tournament and is playing mostly for pride this week, while trying to stay sharp for the Big Dance.

“If you're a competitive person, you want to win the game in front of you,” coach Matt Painter said of his players' motivation for the conference tournament. “We're just trying to get better, more than anything, make improvement. ... We have to get better and that's what we're driving to do.”

The No. 4 seed Boilermakers, who finished 13-6 in Big Ten play and earned a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, will face off with No. 5 seed Ohio State (19-8, 13-8) this afternoon. The ninth-ranked Buckeyes closed the regular season with four consecutive losses – three to top 10 opponents – but got back in the win column by beating Minnesota 79-75 on Thursday.

Purdue boasts the Big Ten's longest active winning streak at five games and it closed the season with victories over Wisconsin and Indiana in which the best player on the court was a backup center. That would be 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey, who averaged 20.5 points in just 19 minutes in those two victories while shooting better than 76% from the field.

Edey's performances have lightened the load on first-team All-Big Ten big man Trevion Williams, who has been impressed with the speed at which his understudy has developed.

“He's being himself on the court,” Williams said of Edey. “Coach (Painter) always talks about being simple. ... Zach's been being simple, getting (defenders) deep (in the post). He's a tough dude to guard. I talk a lot about how hard it was for me, starting out in the summer, trying to go against him.

“If he can keep the train rolling, stick to what he does, I think we'll be hard to guard in the tournament.”

In its tournament opener, Purdue faces the daunting task of beating the Buckeyes for a third time this season. The Boilermakers won in West Lafayette in December and 67-65 in Columbus in January thanks to a late 3-pointer from freshman Jaden Ivey. Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. had 21 points in the second matchup.

“It's all about energy,” Williams said of the key to victory. “It's our team bringing our own energy. When we bring our own energy, we're unstoppable. When guys have energy, shots fall. ... If we play hard and bring our own energy, everything else will follow.”

dsinn@jg.net