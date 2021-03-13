Boilers surge back but fall in OT

Purdue's stay in the Big Ten Tournament was a short one.

The No. 4 seed Boilermakers roared back from an 18-point deficit to force overtime against No. 5 seed Ohio State in the conference tournament quarterfinals Friday, but the Buckeyes controlled the extra session and won 87-78 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis despite 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists from Trevion Williams.

Purdue, which saw a five-game winning streak snapped, can now turn its attention to the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers (18-9) will learn their seed and matchup Sunday and will return to Indianapolis for the Big Dance next week.

“It just shows we still have more work to do before we get in the NCAA Tournament,” freshman Jaden Ivey said of the loss to the Buckeyes. “We just don't want this feeling again. We played a great team, but I thought we should have won this game. We've gotta step up. ... We can't take any more (losses) in the tournament. That's it.”

Purdue was thoroughly outplayed in the first half by the Buckeyes (20-8), getting outrebounded 21-13, giving up eight 3-pointers and trailing 49-31 at the break, equaling the largest deficit the Boilers have faced all season.

Ohio State forward Kyle Young had 18 first-half points and went 4 for 4 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes.

“I just thought Ohio State was quicker to the basketball, they were just better than us in the first half,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “They made more plays, they made more shots, they got more 50-50 balls.”

Williams had just four points at halftime, and in the locker room his teammates reminded him that they believe he is one of the best post players in the country.

“They just said, 'We don't know anybody in the country that can guard you,'” Williams said. “That kind of ticked me off and I was like, 'Man, maybe you're right.' I just tried my best to go after those guys.”

Purdue fed Williams repeatedly early in the second half, and he helped the Boilers climb back into the game, scoring twice in the post and dishing for a couple of open 3s.

Ivey made a career-high four 3s, including three in a 1:16 span in the second half that sliced the deficit to 10. The freshman had 19 points.

Ohio State led 70-64 with 4:07 left when Williams fed freshman Zach Edey for a basket down low and then knocked in three straight shots to knot the score at 72 with nine seconds left in regulation.

Williams scored four more points in the overtime period, but he also turned the ball over in transition, and Painter said he missed a pair of box-outs, causing the coach to take him out in favor of Edey. Williams was on the bench for 1:18, during which the Buckeyes scored five straight points, including a 3 from Duane Washington Jr., to go ahead 83-76 with barely a minute to play.

“I just thought he was tired,” Painter said. “And (Edey) is really good too. ... (Williams) had to shoulder such a load (in the second half), I thought he had a couple fatigue mistakes. I didn't put in the guy down the street, I put in a really good basketball player.”

Ohio State's Young left the game after taking an inadvertent elbow to the side of the head from Williams early in the second half. He went to the locker room and did not return.

