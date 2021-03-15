Boilermakers receive No. 4 seed

The youngest team in the Big Ten is one of nine from the conference headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue, which counts four freshmen among its top seven scorers and has zero seniors on the roster for the first time in program history, earned a No. 4 seed in the Big Dance and will face No. 13 seed North Texas on Friday in the first round, the Boilermakers learned Sunday night.

Location and tip time for the matchup will be released in the coming days.

The Boilers (18-9) are the only team from Indiana in the 68-team field. All 67 tournament games will be played in Indiana this season, including several matchups at Purdue's Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

“It's going to be fun and exciting, and I know I'm going to have the butterflies in my stomach a little bit, but once I get on that court, I'm going to be ready,” Purdue freshman guard Jaden Ivey said of his tournament experience. “Once I step on the floor, it's just ready to go to war. I'm just going to go to war with my teammates, and I'm going to be very locked in.”

Purdue will be playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th time in 16 years under coach Matt Painter. The Boilermakers have been selected for the last six tournaments – they likely would not have made the field in 2020 if the tournament had not been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic – and are one of just three teams to be a top-five seed in each of the last five tournaments. Kansas and Virginia are the others to earn that distinction.

The Boilers earned a No. 4 seed this season by going 13-6 in Big Ten play. The conference has four of the top eight seeds in the field, with Illinois and Michigan earning No. 1 seeds and Iowa and Ohio State as No. 2 seeds.

“We ended up 13-6 in a really good league,” Painter said. “Any time you can be consistent and win games and it's in the best league in the country, you're going to put yourself in a good position, you're going to be rewarded.”

Painter admitted that he knows very little yet about North Texas, though Mean Green coach Grant McCasland is an acquaintance.

“He's a very good coach,” Painter said. “Guys are going to play hard, guys are going to defend, I promise you that, on both of those accounts. He's a really good basketball coach, and he'll have those guys ready. They won't beat themselves, and they'll play hard. It'll be tough a game, and I haven't even watched them play.”

If Purdue defeats North Texas, it will move on to face either No. 5 seed Villanova or No. 12 seed Winthrop on Sunday. The Boilermakers eliminated the the-then defending champion Wildcats in the second round of the 2019 tournament. Purdue could meet No. 1 seed Baylor in the Sweet 16.

The Boilermakers are looking for their first Final Four appearance since 1980.

If Purdue reaches the Final Four, the Boilermakers could be in the city for as long as three weeks.

“I packed my whole suitcase, I packed everything,” Ivey said. “I plan to stay until April.”

Odds and ends

• Homestead graduate Jack Ferguson will play in his second NCAA Tournament with Patriot League champion Colgate (14-1). The Raiders earned a No. 14 seed and will play No. 3 seed Arkansas. Ferguson, the team's second-leading scorer at 12.6 points per game, had seven points and seven rebounds in a 2019 first-round tournament loss to Tennessee. Arkansas' third-leading scorer is former Indiana forward Justin Smith, who averages 13 points and 6.9 rebounds.

• Snider graduate Malik Williams missed the tournament by a narrow margin as Louisville was the first team left out of the field. Louisville will replace any team that is unable to play because of coronavirus concerns.

• Former Purdue center Matt Haarms will play in the tournament with No. 6 BYU (20-6). The 7-foot-3 center averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2 blocks. The Cougars will play either Michigan State or UCLA in the first round.

• Former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson earned a No. 2 seed piloting the Houston Cougars. The AAC champions face No. 15 seed Cleveland State, the Horizon League champion.

dsinn@jg.net