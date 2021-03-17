Purdue carries state's hope

When Purdue played in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in Louisville in 2019, Boilermakers fans packed the KFC Yum! Center to such a degree that many of those in attendance, including Purdue director of basketball operations Elliot Bloom, referred to the arena as “Mackey South.”

The Boilers got a significant home-court advantage from those crowds and very nearly toppled eventual national champion Virginia for a spot in the Final Four.

Purdue will likely have similar advantages in this year's NCAA Tournament. The entire tournament will be played in Indiana to cut down on travel during the coronavirus pandemic and the No. 4 seed Boilermakers are the only team from the basketball-mad state in the field, the second straight tournament in which that has been the case. The Boilermakers will be the local favorite when college basketball's Hoosier State extravaganza tips off Thursday.

“There's a lot of pride,” Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, a Mishawaka native, said of being the only team from Indiana in the field. “Obviously, me being from Indiana, this is amazing, just having the tournament in Indiana, having family that lives in Indiana that will be able to come to the games. We're obviously the only in-state school to be in the tournament and this is for pride. We just want to come out there and show people what they're missing out on.”

Does Purdue's status as the home-state favorite mean the Boilermakers will have a home-court advantage? Probably, but Purdue knows it will have to earn the cheers, the same way it did two years against Tennessee and the Cavaliers.

During the Big Ten tournament, which was also held in Indianapolis, Indiana learned the hard way that having a home crowd in attendance can be a double-edged sword. The Hoosiers drew energy from the crowd in the first half of their game against Rutgers, but when IU struggled in the second half, the cheers turned into loud, sustained boos.

The Boilermakers didn't get booed against Ohio State in their Big Ten tournament appearance, but they certainly got more energy from the crowd during an 18-point second-half comeback than when they fell behind in the first half.

“We gotta give them a reason to cheer,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I thought in the second half (against the Buckeyes) we did and you could hear our fans and that was pretty cool. It's one of those situations that each time you play and things are happening in this pandemic, you have to keep your focus on the game and that's what we'll try to do.”

Still, Painter, who grew up in Muncie before playing for the Boilermakers in the early 1990s, is proud of the season his team has had that has turned it into the standard-bearer for the state as the best teams in the country converge on Indianapolis, West Lafayette and Bloomington this week.

“I think it'll be great,” Painter said of playing the whole tournament in Indiana. “It's good to be in the NCAA Tournament. I'm proud of our guys, we've had a great year and we just hope to continue it. ... Just having pride of being in the tournament, it's hard. I think fans really look at it that way, like 'Why aren't we in the tournament?' but it's hard. It's very, very competitive.

“It's pride of trying to get the team you're coaching, your alma mater, in the NCAA Tournament, because we have such a great following at Purdue and then the state of Indiana, basketball fans across the board, it's pretty nuts.”

The Boilermakers' status as the supreme college basketball team from Indiana is new. With traditional state powers Indiana and Notre Dame suffering through undistinguished periods and upstart Butler finishing under .500 in two of the last three seasons, the Boilermakers stand apart.

That's reflected in recruiting – the state's top two recruits in the 2021 class, Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst and Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman, are going to wear black and gold in the fall – and will certainly be reflected in the boost the Boilermakers get when they play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with their season on the line this weekend and, they hope, beyond.

“It's going to be pretty exciting,” Painter said. “You get in your own cocoon, you just focus on the tournament, but when you step back and take it all in, it's pretty cool the state of Indiana gets to have this whole tournament this year.

“I've always said that, whether you're holding an AAU tournament or you're holding the NCAA Tournament right now, I think Indianapolis is the best place. It's fan-friendly,” he added. “They've proven that, over the course of time with all the Final Fours they've had. And this is just another example with all the different venues they're going to use and they're going to do a great job. It's a tall task, but they do an unbelievable job.”

