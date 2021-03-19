Boilers set to represent

Purdue's quest for its first Final Four since 1980 starts today.

The No. 4 seed Boilermakers need four victories to reach the season's final weekend and they can earn the first of those tonight when they take on No. 13 seed North Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“We worked hard to get to this point,” Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “We're a four seed, not a lot of people thought we would get here and we worked hard for this moment. We're happy with where we're at, but we've gotta continue to get better and focus on (today).”

The Boilermakers (18-9) won their final five games of the regular season before falling to red-hot Ohio State in overtime of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The Mean Green (17-9), making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010 and boasting the highest seed in program history, earned their spot in March Madness with four straight wins in the Conference USA Tournament, including a 61-57 overtime victory over regular-season conference champion Western Kentucky with a Big Dance bid on the line.

North Texas finished just fifth in the conference in the regular season, but Purdue coach Matt Painter has emphasized that the Mean Green will not roll over for the Boilermakers, though he wants his team to remain confident.

“Everybody earns their way in this tournament,” Painter said. “North Texas had a heck of a road, they earned their way, won four games in their conference tournament. That's tough to do. But we earned our way.”

“I'm nervous before every game,” Painter added. “And if you're not, there's something wrong with you. But right as the game starts, you settle into it. Players are the same way. You have that nervous energy and I think that's a positive.”

The Boilers will be playing at Lucas Oil Stadium for the second straight game after playing in the Big Ten Tournament there. The entire NCAA Tournament will be held in Indiana this season, with games played in Indianapolis, Indiana's Assembly Hall, Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse and Purdue's Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers are the only team from the state to make the tournament this season, the second straight tournament the Boilers have carried the flag for Indiana. They'll likely have a home-court advantage, with the NCAA allowing 25% attendance at tournament games.

“Us being the only school from Indiana here representing our state, this tournament being hosted here, it's a big deal,” Stefanovic said. “It's just a cool thing, being able to have the whole thing in Indy, seeing some schools play some games in Mackey Arena, Bloomington and Hinkle, it's just a cool thing to see the tournament hosted by these historic schools. For us to be the representation of Indiana, it's a cool thing.”

The Mean Green are led by coach Grant McCasland, an acquaintance of Painter's about whom the 16th-year Purdue coach has gushed all week. McCasland's teams play a slow-down style that can force even very good teams into slugfests.

North Texas is 10th in the country in scoring defense this season and also shoots the 3-pointer well, hitting 37.6% as a team, 29th in the country. The Mean Green run a lot of different offensive sets, making it difficult to game plan for them, Painter said.

“His teams have discipline, they're consistent, but they just do a good job of getting into you, guarding the basketball and making it hard for you to do what you want to do,” Painter said of McCasland. “They limit your paint touches, they're grimy.

“He mixes things up. If you look at the game before, he might do everything totally different. It's pretty unique, it keeps you on your toes and makes you worry about them.”

Purdue has won three straight first-round tournament games by an average of 16.3 points en route to three Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight trip in 2019.

dsinn@jg.net