Mean Green turns Boilers blue

North Texas guard Javion Hamlet ensured that Purdue's season ended like a Shakespearean tragedy.

Freshman Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 26 points, including 15 in the second half, but Hamlet had 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the No. 13 seed Mean Green upset fourth-seeded Purdue 78-69 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It was the first NCAA Tournament win in program history for North Texas (18-9).

Purdue lost in the tournament's opening round for the first time since 2016, following three straight trips to the Sweet 16.

“It just stinks because we have a good group of guys and you want it for them,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “You want them to have this success and win games in the NCAA Tournament and advance, but this is also part of it.”

“We respected the heck out of North Texas,” the 16th-year coach added. “This wasn't one of those games where anybody was looking past them. ... (North Texas) was just a little bit better than us today.”

The Boilermakers (18-10) tied the game in the final 80 seconds of regulation with a pair of Trevion Williams baskets in the paint, including an athletic follow of the center's own miss that knotted the score at 61 with 21 seconds remaining.

But Purdue missed its first nine shots in the overtime period, and Hamlet scored eight points in the extra session to bury the Boilermakers.

“This one was so tough because we had come all the way back, down the whole game and we forced it into OT,” Ivey said. “It was a boost of energy, after being down the whole game, and we just fumbled it back. We couldn't finish it. ... This is definitely the toughest loss I've ever experienced.”

Purdue shot just 30% in the first half and trailed by as many as 11 in the opening half before closing to 32-24 at halftime. The Boilermakers struggled to get Williams, an All-Big Ten honoree, and fellow center Zach Edey going, as the Mean Green double-teamed them on a consistent basis.

The pair combined for just two points in the first half.

The Boilers closed the gap to one at 47-46 when Ivey corkscrewed home a layup with 10:42 left in regulation, but Hamlet responded with eight straight points.

Purdue finally got the score level at 57 with 3:20 to play after an 8-0 run that included a 3 from Ivey and a steal plus a dunk from Williams that he finished with a loud shout at the pro-Purdue crowd.

The “home” favorite could have gone ahead at the end of regulation, but it missed three straight free throws, including the front end of a one-and-one.

The Mean Green scored the first 11 points of overtime, kicked off by a 3 from Thomas Bell, one of North Texas' nine 3-pointers in the game.

“I thought our guys did a good job of hanging in there, but we just did not play well in the overtime,” Painter said. “We just had a series of possessions there to start the overtime where we didn't execute.”

