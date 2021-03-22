Young Boilers' future still bright despite poor finish

All season, a youthful Purdue team, the first group in program history without a single senior on the roster, looked to be a year ahead of schedule.

When the NCAA Tournament rolled around, however, it became clear the Boilermakers still had some growing up to do.

No. 4 seed Purdue fell to 13th-seeded North Texas 78-69 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and the Boilers were forced to watch as the Mean Green celebrated its first March Madness victory in program history.

Purdue, meanwhile, was left wondering what went wrong after a season that saw the Boilermakers go 13-6 in Big Ten play and end the regular season with five consecutive victories despite being one of the 20 youngest teams in the country and featuring four freshmen among their top seven scorers. The Boilers finished with an 18-10 mark.

“It's tough,” coach Matt Painter said. “We have a good group of guys. We have good people on our team and they care about the game and they care about each other. You want them to have the experience of winning a game and getting back to the hotel and getting ready for your next opponent. That feeling we had (in 2019) when we got to the Elite Eight, you just want that for them.”

Painter got somewhat emotional after the defeat, admitting he isn't very good at “putting words together” to let his team know how he feels about the work it put in during the season.

“I'm just appreciative and thankful for all that they do,” said Painter, who completed his 16th season with the Boilermakers with a 12th NCAA Tournament. “As a coach, you're on your guys, you want them to get better, you want them on edge and you want them to improve, but when it's all over with, that goes out the window. You're just thankful. We have good guys in our locker room and our staff has worked hard to put together a team that Purdue can be proud of. ... They're hurting.”

As difficult as the loss to the Mean Green was, it didn't have the finality of most NCAA Tournament defeats. When most teams lose in the tournament, it means that group of players will never again take the court all together, but that is not the case for this Purdue team.

There is a distinct possibility that everyone is back next season, with only All-Big Ten center Trevion Williams likely to even test the NBA waters. Forward Aaron Wheeler, who has played a significant role for three years but has not cracked the starting lineup on a regular basis, might be a candidate to look into transfer opportunities.

Even if Williams and Wheeler leave, the nucleus of the team will be back, and freshmen Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey, Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman are likely to have several more seasons together chasing the Boilermakers' first Final Four appearance since 1980.

It felt fitting that after the loss to North Texas, it was Ivey who represented the Boilermakers on the player media dais. The Mishawaka native was already looking ahead.

“I'm about to get in this gym,” said Ivey, who had a career-high 26 points in the loss. “In the next couple of days, I'm about to get in the gym, this is the offseason. That's it. I'm going to use this as motivation, keep working, keep my head down. I know I'm going to bring my teammates along with me. This sucks, it's tough, but we've gotta move on. It just wasn't our year and we just couldn't pull it out (Friday).

“We've just gotta keep working because we have a talented team and I think we can win a (national championship) in the future.”

The Boilermakers' first-round NCAA Tournament loss closed the chapter that was the 2020-21 season. But the book on this Purdue team has not yet been written.

