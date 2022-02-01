Gearlds to coach Purdue women's basketball in 2022-23

Purdue women's basketball will have a new coach for the 2022-23 season.

Longtime coach Sharon Versyp, who has led the program since 2006, will coach one more season and then step down in favor of Katie Gearlds, an all-time great with the Boilermakers as a player. Gearlds has been the head coach at the Crossroads League's Marian University since 2013 and will be the Boilermakers' associate head coach next season before taking over leadership of the team.

"Honestly, it just feels like I am coming home," Gearlds said in a statement. "I am thoroughly excited for the opportunity to help put Purdue back on the national scene. I believe we will accomplish great things in the years ahead, and am looking forward to being a part of the next chapter in Purdue women's basketball history.

"When Coach (Versyp) reached out about returning home, it was an opportunity I could not pass up," she continued. "Purdue is the next step for me, and it's a step I feel like I was born to take. I can't wait to get to West Lafayette, begin building relationships with the team and dive straight into work. It's going to be a fun ride."

Versyp, the 1984 Indiana Miss Basketball, played at Purdue and still ranks in the top 10 of Boilermakers in assists and points. After coaching one season at Indiana, she returned to West Lafayette and led Purdue to a 31-6 record and an Elite Eight appearance in her first season at the helm.

The Boilermakers reached a second Elite Eight under Versyp in 2009 and also reached the NCAA Tournament in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Versyp, 55, won her 300th game with the Boilermakers this season, but Purdue went just 7-16 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year. It was just the second time the team has finished under .500 during Versyp's tenure.

"I am thrilled to welcome Katie back home to Purdue," Versyp said of her successor. "Katie was one of the hardest-working players I've ever had the good fortune to coach, and her character and leadership embodied everything we wanted in a student-athlete to represent our program.

"When presented with the privilege of participating in selecting my successor, we knew without a doubt that Katie was the best person to continue the long and rich tradition of Purdue women's basketball," she added. "I'm excited for the opportunity to work with Katie this next season to move our program forward and begin to write the next chapter in its history."

Gearlds was the 2003 Indiana Miss Basketball and played for the Boilermakers from 2004 to 2007, averaging 19.1 points and shooting 39% from 3-point range for the team that went to the Elite Eight in Versyp's first season.

Following her college career, the Beech Grove native was drafted No. 7 overall by the WNBA's Seattle Storm. She spent three years in the WNBA, but played several more seasons overseas in Spain, Portugal and Greece. In Greece, she played and was an assistant coach.

In 2013, Gearlds ended her playing career and took the head coaching job at Marian. She built a powerhouse in subsequent seasons, winning back-to-back NAIA Division II national championships in 2016 and 2017 and posting 30-win seasons in '16, '17, 2018 and 2020. The Knights have won six straight Crossroads League regular-season titles.

"Eight years ago, (Marian athletic director) Steve Downing took a chance on me, and we never looked back," Gearlds said in a statement. "I was afforded the biggest privilege to have the opportunity to lead this program, and I will be forever grateful. My staff, every young woman I had a chance to coach and the administration at Marian have made me exactly the coach I am today, and the love I have for all of them is endless.

"This is a page in my life that I am going to struggle to turn, but I'll never forget the memories we made and the family we built. They will forever be a part of me."

The coaching succession plan means that Homestead graduate and 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball Karissa McLaughlin will play her final season with the Boilermakers under Versyp, the coach that recruited her to West Lafayette. McLaughlin, a two-time All-Big Ten guard, missed most of the 2020-21 season after having offseason ankle surgery. She will be a fifth-year senior in Versyp's final season at the helm.

