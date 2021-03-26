McLaughlin to transfer from Purdue

Homestead graduate and 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball Karissa McLaughlin announced Friday that she is entering the transfer portal before her final season of eligibility.

"I would like to thank Purdue University and all of the Boilermaker fans for your support over the years," McLaughlin wrote on Twitter. "I wish the Purdue women's basketball program the best of luck in the future."

McLaughlin is a two-time All-Big Ten guard, but missed most of the 2020-21 season following offseason ankle surgery. Along with Gearlds, she holds the Purdue record for single-season 3-pointers with 88 and is in the top 25 in program history in scoring with more than 1,300 career points in three-plus seasons.

dsinn@jg.net