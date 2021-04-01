Ex-Purdue forward Wheeler to St. John's

Former Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler will transfer and play next season for St. John's, he announced on his social media. Wheeler, who played three seasons with the Boilermakers, is a grad transfer and will be eligible to play immediately. He scored 3.9 points and grabbed 4.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game for the Boilermakers last season.

In his redshirt freshman year, 2018-19, Wheeler shot 36.5% from 3-point range and went 5 for 9 from long range in Purdue's NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight.