Gridiron icon for Boilers dies at 74

Leroy Keyes, a two-time consensus All-American running back and one of the greatest football players in Purdue history, died Thursday. He was 74.

He died at his home in West Lafayette, surrounded by his wife and children, the family said in a statement.

Keyes had been in poor health recently, suffering from congestive heart failure and a cancer recurrence.

Keyes was third in the Heisman Trophy balloting in 1967 and was the runner-up to O.J. Simpson in 1968. But he wasn't just a star at Purdue – he was an icon who excelled as a running back, defensive back, kickoff returner and handled kickoff duties.

“This morning we lost a great friend and football brother, Leroy Keyes,” former Boilermakers and NFL quarterback Mark Herrmann wrote on Twitter. “He was a true Boilermaker legend, loved by all. We will miss his contagious smile and warm laugh. He joins a legion of Purdue fans and friends in heaven who can once again chant “Give the ball to Leroy!”

After he finished as the school's career leader in touchdowns (37), points (222) and all-purpose yards (3,757), the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Keyes with the third overall pick in 1969. Injuries forced him out of the NFL after five seasons.

Keyes was who all future Boilermakers stars would be measured against.

In 1987, as the program celebrated its 100th season, Keyes was selected as the Boilermakers' greatest player.

Keyes' averages of 6.6 yards per carry in 1967 and 5.88 over his career still top Purdue's charts. So do his 19 total touchdowns in 1967, when he was the Big Ten's MVP. In 1968, he became the first Boiler to gain 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

And though Keyes played only three college seasons, he still ranks third on the Boilermakers list for total touchdowns, fifth in TDs rushing (29), sixth in points, ninth in all-purpose yards and 11th in rushing yards (2,094).

He even threw eight TD passes during his career and the 1,870 all-purpose yards he compiled in 1967 were a school record for 40 years.

“I so enjoyed those times I got to spend with Leroy over the years and appreciate the kindness he showed to me,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said on Twitter. “Our entire program is grateful for the foundation he helped to build and the example he set.”

The player nicknamed “The Golden Mr. Do-Everything” returned to campus in 1995 as the running backs coach. After two seasons, he became an administrative assistant for the program. In 2000, he started working with the John Purdue Club, where he remained until retiring in 2011.

Keyes was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994 and was part of Purdue's inaugural athletic Hall of Fame class in 1994.