Ex-Mastodons assistant joins Purdue staff

Former Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne baseball star and basketball assistant coach Terry Johnson is the newest member of Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter's staff.

He joins the Boilermakers after four years as an assistant coach at Ohio State.

At IPFW, Johnson was an assistant to Dane Fife, who earlier this month joined Mike Woodson's staff at Purdue's rival, Indiana.

“Terry comes to Purdue with a wealth of experience at successful basketball programs,” Painter said in a news release Thursday. “He has had success at both Butler and Ohio State on the floor and in recruiting high-quality student-athletes. He will be a very welcome addition to our program, and we are excited to welcome Terry and his family to Purdue.”

Johnson played college baseball and basketball at Lincoln Trail Junior College and Lamar University, before finishing up his collegiate athletic career with a season on IPFW's baseball team in 1998, when he earned co-Male Athlete of the Year and team MVP honors. IPFW is now Purdue Fort Wayne.

Johnson became a Mastodons assistant basketball coach for the 1998-99 season and returned to join Fife's staff in 2007. In between, he was an assistant coach at Indiana Tech, a director of basketball operations at Butler and an administrative assistant at Auburn. Johnson also played three seasons of independent league baseball during this stretch.

After he helped IPFW go 12-17 in Fife's third year at the helm, Johnson left for an assistant-coaching position at Butler, where he remained 2008 to 2017, helping the Bulldogs to two national championship games.

Part of Butler's staff then was Micah Shrewsberry, who left Purdue this offseason to take the head-coaching job at Penn State. Steve Lutz also departed for the head-coaching job at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Former Missouri State head coach Paul Lusk filled one of Painter's open assistant spots and Johnson took the other.

