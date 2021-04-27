Big step for diminutive Purdue star ger things lie ahead for 'little' Boiler

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore has every trait an NFL team could want in a pass-catcher.

The New Albany native is strong (squatted 600 pounds before he even stepped on campus), he's fast (ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash at pro day), he's athletic (42-inch vertical leap at pro day) and a trail of would-be Big Ten tacklers can testify to his elusiveness.

He has every trait, that is, except one: height. Moore, the FBS leader in receptions in 2018, is 5-foot-7.

After three years as a do-everything superstar at Purdue, including a freshman season in 2018 that ranks among the best in Big Ten history, Moore is likely to be an early-round selection in the NFL draft. Whether he becomes the first Purdue receiver drafted in the first round since Larry Burton in 1975, however, will hinge on whether a team believes he can player bigger than his stature.

Moore has heard all of the questions about his height and has spent much of the pre-draft process trying to dispel them.

“The slogan I've always used is, 'How tall is a good football player?'” he said. “And I don't think there's a number you can put on it.

“Regardless of where I am or who I'm with, I'm more than likely the strongest person out there. I think I have all of the change of direction in the world. I pride myself on being a student of the game, so I think every intangible besides height I possess, so when you talk about those things, I don't think height is a problem for me.”

Most draft experts have Moore going in the second or third round and believe he'll find a home in the NFL, though his height limits his upside.

“(Moore is a) slightly undersized slot receiver who makes up for it with above-average strength and competitive fire that shows up throughout the tape,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his breakdown of the 2018 Big Ten Receiver of the Year. “He can beat one-on-one coverage with speed but lacks the size and length to legitimately challenge NFL cornerbacks outside.

“He's difficult to press, elusive out of route breaks underneath and his ability after the catch could make him a priority target when it's time to move the sticks on third down. ... His football character and acumen are big pluses to go with his talent.”

Zierlein said Moore's fate in the NFL should be “a good starting slot target with punt return potential.”

Another thing Moore has going for him is versatility. At Purdue, the Boilermakers recognized his talent early and did everything they could to get him the ball in space, running jet sweeps, short passes over the middle, even using as a returner.

He is comfortable with all of that and more. In his pre-draft interviews with NFL teams, he said most teams have talked about using him in multiple roles in order to get the ball in his hands.

Moore cited 5-11 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who had three rushing and three receiving touchdowns in 2019, as a potential model for his game in the league.

“Playmaking,” Moore said of what he brings to the table. “When we talk about money downs, third and short, with a (line)backer one on one, I think I'm the best player in America. When we need a play, there's no doubt in my mind that I can get it done. So as a playmaker, I think I'm the best there is in the country.”

Former Purdue quarterback David Blough, now with the Detroit Lions, once said of Moore: “Even when he's covered, he's open.”

Moore's departure from Purdue after three seasons – the last two of which saw him limited to seven games because of injuries and the pandemic – marks the end of a brief but shining epoch in Boilermakers football history. Purdue will certainly miss a player whose mere presence caused defensive coordinators to sweat.

Moore will miss what he's leaving behind, but he is ready for a new challenge.

“I'm going to miss this town, this facility, these people,” Moore said of Purdue. “I've had a great support system through my (time) here. ... (But in the NFL) I'm going to take care of my mother. I think that'll be really big for me. And then, two, what we get in the business for, which is to go win Super Bowls. Those are two things I'm really excited about.”

