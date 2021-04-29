Westfield guard commits to Purdue

Purdue basketball added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class this afternoon when Westfield point guard Braden Smith chose the Boilermakers just two days after they offered him a scholarship.

Smith, a 5-foot-10 point guard, is the No. 11 player from Indiana in the class, per 247sports.com, and just led Westfield to an 18-5 record and a sectional championship game appearance, which the Shamrocks lost to eventual Class 4A state champion Carmel.

Purdue was the first high-major program to offer Smith, who averaged 22 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals while shooting 45% from 3-point range as a junior. His previous offers had come from Appalachian State, Toledo and Montana. After a breakout season at the high school level, locking up Smith before his recruitment really started soaring during the summer AAU season is a coup for Purdue and coach Matt Painter.

"I never thought I'd be a Boilermaker," Smith told GoldandBlack.com. "I was more on the IU side when I was younger. But now that I've seen that (fit) and understand more about how basketball is, how it's played, and their playing style, just seeing all that, it really made an impact."

Smith is the second Purdue commit in the 2022 class, joining Homestead guard Fletcher Loyer. They'll both play at the Bill Hensley Memorial Run 'N Slam this weekend in Fort Wayne.

That pair is already enough to rank Purdue's class No. 19 in the country, according to 247, and the Boilermakers aren't done yet. They're still heavily pursuing five-star Gary forward Jalen Washington, the No. 1 player from Indiana in the class and they'll battle Indiana for his talents. After landing the top two finishers in the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball voting (Blackhawk's Caleb Furst and Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman-Renn), Purdue is putting together another class heavy with elite in-state recruits.

