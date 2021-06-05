Furst selected as Gatorade Player of the Year for state

Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst, who plans to play at Purdue in the fall, has been named the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year for boys basketball.

Furst, who was also named the 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball, became the first northeast Indiana native to win the GPOY award in boys basketball since Homestead's Caleb Swanigan captured it in 2015. Swanigan also went on to play at Purdue.

The Blackhawk Christian center led the Braves to the Class 2A state championship in April, the second straight title for the program after it took the Class A crown in 2019 (the 2020 state tournament was canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic).

During his senior season, the 6-foot-10 Furst averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, three assists and 2.2 blocks as Blackhawk Christian went 28-3. He set a Class 2A championship game record with six blocks against Parke Heritage and left the program as the all-time Braves leader in points and rebounds.

Furst is the second signee in Purdue's 2021 recruiting class to win Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman-Renn, who was runner-up for Mr. Basketball, took home the Gatorade award in 2020. He also won a state championship, in Class 3A, as did the third member of Purdue's class this year, Carmel's Brian Waddell, whose team captured the Class 4A crown.

The trio joins a Boilermakers team that was the youngest in the Big Ten in 2020-21, but still managed to earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Purdue could return everyone except reserve forward Aaron Wheeler, who transferred to St. John's. Center Trevion Williams declared for the NBA Draft, but left open the possibility of returning for his senior season.

The last four Gatorade Player of the Year winners from Indiana have gone to Indiana or Purdue, with New Albany's Romeo Langford (2018) and Center Grove's Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019) choosing Indiana prior to Kaufman-Renn and Furst picking the Boilers.

Irish get lineman

Notre Dame added an important piece to its 2021 roster when former Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden announced that he will transfer and play his final season of eligibility with the Irish. Madden will be a sixth-year senior and is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-3, 313-pound Madden, a former walk-on, was a three-year starter with the Thundering Herd, a two-time All-Conference USA performer and a Second-Team All-American in 2020, when he helped Marshall to a 7-3 mark. He is the first All-American Notre Dame has ever signed from the transfer portal.

Notre Dame lost four starters from its 2020 offensive line that was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best front in the country.

The lone returning starter, Jarrett Patterson, is the No. 4 returning interior offensive lineman in college football, according to Pro Football Focus. Madden is No. 2 on the same list.

The Minford, Ohio, native did not surrender a sack and only gave up six pressures on 270 passing snaps for Marshall in 2020.

