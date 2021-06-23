Boilers' depth a boon for Painter

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter believes competition for minutes on a deep roster will push his players to improve this offseason as the Boilermakers prepare for the 2021-22 campaign.

“We have guys that are all talented, we don't have anybody sitting on our roster that's not capable,” Painter said. “Everybody is capable of playing, but not everyone's going to play, as we know. That's going to be healthy for our team, and I think that competitive spirit is really going to help us grow through the summer and the fall and get us ready for our season.”

Painter, who is entering his 17th year as Boilermakers head coach, made his comments Tuesday night during an appearance on “Boilermakers In Your Home,” a virtual version of the “Boilermakers On the Road” series that brings Purdue coaches and athletes to cities around Indiana during the summer. For the second straight year, the series will be online only, with future dates scheduled for July 27 and Aug. 24.

Painter's program is coming off a season in which it fielded the youngest team in the Big Ten and still managed to go 13-6 in conference play and earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to 13 seed North Texas in the first round. The Boilers were the only team in Indiana that made the 68-team field, which was held entirely in the state for the first time. They also survived the season with only one positive test for coronavirus.

“We had some moving parts and guys got some opportunities to play,” said Painter, who has led Purdue to the NCAA Tournament 12 times in 16 seasons. “I thought everybody really stepped up and played well and now hopefully through these experiences we've had, we can have more consistency and compete for a Big Ten championship and obviously do better in the NCAA Tournament.

“Our players really sacrificed a lot,” he added. “We really tried to emphasize that we want to play our season, but we have to sacrifice if we want to play our season.”

The Boilers could have everyone back from the 2020-21 team if All-American center Trevion Williams decides to pull his name out of the NBA draft process and return for his senior season.

Purdue also brings in a recruiting class that includes the top two finishers in the balloting for Indiana Mr. Basketball: Blackhawk Christian center Caleb Furst, who won the award, and Silver Creek forward Trey Kaufman-Renn.

The all-Indiana class also features Carmel's Brian Waddell, who is expected to redshirt. Painter emphasized the fact that all three incoming freshmen won state championships as seniors.

“Don't let your recruiting be dictated by talent, let it be dictated by winning,” the coach said of his recruiting philosophy. “This year we've got three guys coming into our program that won the 4A, 3A and 2A state titles. That's what it's about. All of those guys, especially at the end, ... can do multiple things that simply lead to winning.

“(Waddell) is going to help us win and guys like Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn are going to do the same thing. That's why I'm excited, I'm excited for our program.”

Note: Furst and Purdue guard Jaden Ivey are among the 17 finalists for USA Basketball's U19 team that will play in the FIBA World Cup July 3-11. Furst and Ivey were originally among 26 players selected to try out for the team and are still fighting to be among the 12 players selected. Kaufman-Renn was invited to try out but was unable to do so because of a hand injury suffered in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series.

