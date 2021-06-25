Williams opts for return to Boilermakers

All-American Purdue center Trevion Williams has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft process and will return to the Boilermakers for the 2021-22 season, which will be his senior campaign, the team announced Thursday.

Williams had entered his name in the draft process in order to get feedback from NBA personnel and by NCAA rules he had until July 7 to pull his name out and maintain his college eligibility.

“I would like to thank the organizations that gave me the time to work out for them and to go through this process with them the last couple of weeks,” Williams said in a statement.

“The feedback and instruction that I received will be very beneficial as I continue to improve as a basketball player. I am excited to return to Purdue for my senior season, to earn my degree and help this program in any way possible.”

The 6-foot-10 Williams was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in the country. He led Purdue in scoring with 15.5 points per game and was second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 9.1 per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field.

“Trevion used this process to become a better basketball player and will hopefully use the feedback he gained in talking with NBA teams,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said in a statement. “Trevion has put in a lot of time on getting his body right and working on his game. He will obviously have a big role for us next season.”

With the big man's return, the Boilermakers will have every key piece back from a team that went 18-10 and 13-6 in Big Ten play despite fielding the youngest roster in the Big Ten.

Purdue was a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but lost to 13-seed North Texas in the first round.

Boilers announce partial schedule

Purdue released most of its non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season Thursday, announcing it will open its season with an exhibition game against the University of Indianapolis on Nov. 4 at Mackey Arena.

The Boilers officially start their campaign Nov. 9 at home against Bellarmine and three days later play host to Indiana State. A final tuneup for the loaded Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off will take place Nov. 16 against the Horizon League's Wright State.

The Hall of Fame tournament will be played in Uncasville, Connecticut, and Purdue will take on North Carolina on Nov. 20 and either Tennessee or Villanova on Nov. 21.

Purdue plays host to Omaha on Nov. 26, then North Carolina State in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 12, followed by the Crossroads Classic against Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Games against Incarnate Word (Dec. 20) and Nicholls (Dec. 29) round out the schedule.

