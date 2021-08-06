Brohm expecting Boilers to be close to seeing success

It is a crucial season for Purdue football. The momentum from reaching bowl games in coach Jeff Brohm's first two seasons and securing back-to-back highly ranked recruiting classes has waned somewhat after two injury-plagued campaigns with a combined record of 6-12 in 2019 and 2020, including four straight losses to end the 2020 campaign.

Entering his fifth year at the helm, Brohm feels his team has the talent to make some noise in the Big Ten West.

“I think we're close,” Brohm said. “We've had a lot of close games the last couple of years, some big wins the couple of years before that. We just have to get better at some of the small things.”

This afternoon, the Boilermakers will take their first real steps toward the season when they get their fall camp schedule underway with a practice at Ross-Ade Stadium that is open to the general public at 6 p.m. As fall camp gets started, here are three storylines to watch in West Lafayette.

Quarterback battle

Purdue has had a quarterback controversy in camp nearly every year Brohm has been the head coach. From the days of head-to-head competition between Elijah Sindelar and David Blough to the current four-way battle for the starting job, Brohm is by now a master of splitting reps to determine a first-stringer in camp.

For the second straight season, the battle centers on Jack Plummer and Aidan O'Connell, both of whom had turns as the starter in 2019 and 2020. Plummer is the more accurate quarterback, while O'Connell has the bigger arm. This year, athletic UCLA transfer Austin Burton is also in the mix, as is redshirt freshman Michael Alaimo, a four-star recruit in 2020 whom Brohm says likely has the strongest arm of the group.

Brohm, a former signal-caller himself, said the team likely will determine a starter – at least internally, he plays things close to the vest – within the first few weeks of camp, but could continue evaluating into the season and possibly play multiple quarterbacks.

How does the new defense work?

After a bumpy season under defensive coordinator Bob Diaco in which Purdue gave up nearly 30 points per game, Brohm shook up the staff on that side of the ball. Diaco is out after only one season and in are co-coordinators Brad Lambert (formerly of Marshall and Wake Forest), Ron English and Mark Hagen, with Lambert leading the way.

The new scheme will feature a four-down front and stress getting after the quarterback – Purdue gave passers too much time to work last season. It plays to the strengths of its best player: defensive end George Karlaftis, who was limited last season with injuries and a positive test for coronavirus.

Brohm has also pledged to be much more involved in defensive scheming and camp will provide an early look at the influence the gifted offensive mind has had on his team's defense.

Who's catching the ball?

David Bell is a star. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout was a First-Team All-Big Ten performer last season after catching 53 passes for 625 yards and eight touchdown in six games. He'll make life easier for whomever is throwing passes for the Boilers.

Beyond him, however, the receiver group is unsettled and looking for reliable secondary targets to take pressure off Bell. Purdue is hoping 6-3 Milton Wright can finally have his long-awaited breakout on the outside and that speedy return man T.J. Sheffield can fill the gigantic shoes slot receiver Rondale Moore left behind when he departed for the NFL.

Camp will also be the first look Marshall transfer Broc Thompson, a 6-2 Indianapolis native who averaged 17 yards per catch in two seasons with the Thundering Herd.

