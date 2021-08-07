Brohm, Purdue welcome back fans as camp opens at Ross-Ade

WEST LAFAYETTE – More people were in the stands at Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday than there were during the entire 2020 Purdue football season.

The Boilermakers have opened their first six fall camp practices to the public – the next five are at their outdoor practice facility rather than the stadium – and several hundred fans populated the bleachers for the team's opening workout of camp, the first fans to sit in those seats since the end of the 2019 season after fans were prohibited in the Big Ten last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was definitely nice to have our fans back out, it was a great showing,” fifth-year Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “I know our players thrive when they're here and feed off that, and I think it's going to be a great atmosphere and I know our players want to please the fans.”

Brohm addressed the fans directly via the stadium microphone prior to practice after his players had sprinted on to the field through the train-shaped tunnel that is usually reserved for games only.

“It's great to be back out here, and it's great to see everyone in the stands,” said Brohm, who is 19-25 in four seasons with the Boilers. “We're looking forward to this season. I know our guys have worked extremely hard.”

Brohm told the assembled fans he was looking for energy in the team's first official practice and he said afterward he thought he had gotten it, that his team was ready to compete on Day One.

The first day of practice heralded the start of what is becoming an annual Purdue tradition: the quarterback controversy. Brohm has come into camp at least publicly ambivalent on his starting quarterback every year he has coached the Boilers, and this year there are four players – Jack Plummer, Aidan O'Connell, Austin Burton and Michael Alaimo – in the mix for the spot.

Plummer got the first reps with the starters, but all four eventually saw time in that role. Alaimo, a redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit, made perhaps the most impressive throw of the day, dropping a pass perfectly in the bucket to freshman Deion Burks 40 yards down the field for a completion – all with a rusher bearing down on him. Alaimo also overthrew a couple of open deep balls, however, and let another float into dangerous territory.

“Having multiple guys we feel like can play is a good thing,” Brohm said of the quarterback battle. “At any point in time, if someone goes down with an injury, which has happened four straight years, (having capable backups) is beneficial. It's just a matter of who's going to take that starting role and run with it.”

Defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate, got plenty of reps with the first-team – he started two games last season – and made a highlight play when he shed a block and knifed into the backfield for a “sack” (quarterbacks don't get hit in such drills, so Johnson simply ran menacingly past Plummer). The former Panther celebrated with a joyous high-step to the sideline.

The practice ended when the Boilermakers called a fan out from the stands to try a 27-yard field goal for season tickets. After the fan, Kit Cadwallader, missed his first attempt, he nailed the second and the Boilers convulsed around him in celebration, bringing the roar back to Ross-Ade for the first time in nearly two years.

