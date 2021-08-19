Injury alters Johnson's mentality

WEST LAFAYETTE – Lawrence Johnson has a new outlook on football.

The Purdue defensive lineman, a former Snider standout, suffered a dislocated hip during spring practice and spent much of the summer rehabbing the injury. Although he is confident he will be fully healthy by the time the season starts Sept. 4 against Oregon State, the injury affected his offseason and changed the way he thinks about the sport.

“It changed my mentality,” Johnson said of the hip issue. “I believe I was being too unappreciative of the game. Being hurt, it makes you appreciate everything you do and it just changed my focus. I had to focus on getting my body right and just getting back out there with my team.”

That means even enjoying practices in the dog days of August.

“I missed practice so much when I was hurt,” Johnson said after a workout under mid-80s heat and high humidity Wednesday. “Now it's like, I can't wait to get out here and practice.”

Johnson showed off that new mindset in Purdue's first fall training camp workout Aug. 6, when he broke through the line for a “sack” – the whistle stopped play as he closed in on the quarterback – and he celebrated by high-stepping enthusiastically to the sideline.

The Boilermakers have brought Johnson along slowly during camp because of his injury, but he was getting reps with the first-string defense in that opening practice.

“The biggest thing coming back was just physically from him,” said defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who is also a co-defensive coordinator. “A dislocated hip, that's a pretty traumatic injury and just getting him back out here, I think he was a little tentative at first to see how the hip would respond, but he's made it through every practice.”

The upcoming season is an important one for the former Panther. Now in his fourth season in the program, Johnson, 22, is something of an elder statesman along the defensive line, having made 11 starts over the last two seasons, including a pair during the 2020 campaign. Although he is listed as a junior on Purdue's depth chart, Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA's ruling that the 2020 campaign does not count against eligibility.

He'll likely be a significant contributor in the middle once again in 2021, and the 6-foot-3, 300-pound tackle has also taken on a leadership role, working to bring the younger players along.

“When I first stepped on (campus), we had guys who really stepped up as far as leadership and they knew what to do,” said Johnson, who noted that he has gotten significantly stronger this offseason because he lifted weights so much during his rehab. “Now it's my turn. I'm going on Year 4, I've played a lot of football here, so it's my turn to get the younger guys on top of things.”

That leadership will be especially important as Purdue puts a new defense in place under new defensive coordinator Brad Lambert. Out is the somewhat passive scheme utilized under 2020 coordinator Bob Diaco that yielded only five sacks all season.

In its place is a far more aggressive scheme that Purdue hopes will help the defense get upfield and disrupt plays before they can get rolling. With opposing teams paying the most attention to All-Big Ten defensive end George Karlaftis coming off the edge, defensive tackles such as Johnson will have ample opportunity to create havoc in the middle.

“It gives us a chance to fire off and make a lot of plays on the d-line,” Johnson said of the new defense. “We have a very good group of d-linemen, so it gives us a chance to show our skillset.

“Our defense will be as good as (the defensive linemen) are. So as long as we play good, the rest of the defense will come along and play good with us.”

