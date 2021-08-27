Plummer wins job as Boilers top QB

An annual tradition in West Lafayette in recent years has come to a close: Purdue has chosen the winner of its quarterback competition.

Redshirt junior Jack Plummer will start under center for the Boilermakers in Week 1 against Oregon State, Boilers coach Jeff Brohm announced after his team's practice Thursday. Brohm said the competition has been “extremely close.”

“I think he's earned it,” Brohm said of Plummer, who started the final three games of the 2020 season and six games in 2019. “He's worked extremely hard. He has good leadership skills. He wants to win and he wants to put in the work. His teammates respect him. He competed and battled and fought for the job.

“At the same time, we feel like we have a capable quarterback room. ... We have numerous guys who can go in the game at any point, and they have to be ready for that.”

Plummer won the job over a trio of other competitors: fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell, UCLA transfer Austin Burton and redshirt freshman Michael Alaimo.

“The competition brings out the best in all of us because we have to be on our A-game all the time,” Plummer said during fall camp.

O'Connell, Plummer and Burton battled for the job prior to the 2020 season as well, and O'Connell won it, going on to start the first three games of the campaign before missing the rest of the season with a foot injury, which he originally suffered in a win over Illinois in Week 2.

Plummer started the final three games in 2020, going 0-3 with eight touchdowns and two picks while completing 71% of his throws. By contrast, O'Connell completed 64.8% of his passes and threw seven touchdowns against two interceptions in his three starts.

“Jack's done a good job of becoming more consistent on making good decisions, making accurate throws,” Brohm said. “He gives us some athleticism as well, which he has to utilize when he's out there, whether it's a designed run or a scramble.”

Brohm wants his quarterbacks to run at least four to six times per game, whether on a scramble or a designed run.

Plummer was the backup quarterback to start the 2019 campaign and started six games after Week 1 starter Elijah Sindelar went down with an injury early in the season. The then-redshirt freshman threw 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions before he also got hurt, clearing the way for O'Connell to finish the season as the starter.

That makes three straight seasons Plummer and O'Connell have battled for snaps. Brohm noted that each year he's been at Purdue, the team has played multiple quarterbacks because of injury. The fifth-year coach declined to name a firm No. 2 quarterback but said all three have strengths that will help in different situations.

For now, however, Plummer is QB1.

“Jack has the confidence of the team,” Brohm said. “He really cares about his teammates and this football team, and I anticipate him playing well.”

