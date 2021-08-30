Karlaftis out to prove 2020 was anomaly

For George Karlaftis, the goal of a defensive end is simple: do as much as damage as possible.

“As a football player and as a defensive lineman especially,” Karlaftis says, “you want to attack, you want to play physical, violent and you want to be aggressive in what you do.”

The Purdue junior did not have much of a chance to inflict damage on Boilermakers opponents last season. Through a combination of a leg injury, coronavirus cancellations and a bout of the virus himself, the edge rusher from West Lafayette played in only three games in 2020.

Of course, Karlaftis still managed to lead Purdue with two sacks and was Second Team All-Big Ten despite missing half of the Boilermakers' already-truncated schedule. It was not the season he was hoping for as an encore to 2019, when the former top 50 national recruit burst on to the scene as a true freshman, racking up 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks on his way to Freshman All-American honors.

“It was frustrating,” Karlaftis said of the 2020 season. “But I think that made me better, it made me appreciate the game that sometimes people take for granted. It just made me work that much harder this offseason.”

So what did that offseason involve? For Karlaftis, that too is simple:

“Training as hard as I possibly can, all day, every day,” the 6-foot-4, 275-pound projected first-round NFL draft pick said.

That frantic pace began in the spring and has not stopped since, continuing through fall camp. Purdue coaches say that Karlafatis essentially lives at the team facility. Mark Hagen, the Boilers' defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator noted that Karlaftis is a fanatic about his diet, workouts and training-room schedule.

Since fall camp started, Karlaftis has not been able to wait for meetings to dissect what happened in practice.

“He's calling me on the phone before I've even gotten through the film because he's already watched it,” Hagen said. “He wanted to start watching (film on) Oregon State (Purdue's Week 1 opponent) back in May and I had to slow him down there. He's off the charts from wanting to be the very best he can be.”

But this offseason was different. Or, at least, familiar in a different way. For the third straight year, Karlaftis had to learn a new defense under a new defensive coordinator.

This year, the new man at the helm is Brad Lambert, formerly of Marshall, whom Karlaftis called a “lovely, caring human being.” Lambert brings with him a much more aggressive defense that wants to put as much pressure on opposing quarterbacks as possible.

Karlaftis will be the linchpin of that scheme as Purdue brings blitzes that could get home in part because teams have to pay so much attention to the havoc-wreaker coming off the edge.

That's just fine with him.

“We dial up a bunch of blitzes, packages that play to the strengths of our defense and our personnel,” said Karlaftis, who will be flanked up front by defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson, a Snider graduate. “We can do a lot of different things and we've experimented with a lot of different things, so I'm excited to see what we do.”

While Karlaftis hopes to reprise his on-field role from 2019, he will have to be a different person off the field.

Hagen has pushed him to be more of a vocal leader, helping to bring along a group of young and hungry Purdue defensive linemen.

That doesn't come naturally for the highest-ranked recruit Purdue had brought to campus in 15 years. He's always preferred to let his play do the talking, but Hagen has insisted that is not good enough.

“It's tough as a guy that's always had older guys there and always feeling like one of the younger guys,” the two-time All-Big Ten performer said. “Now I'm a junior, one of the older guys in the room, so it was tough transitioning into that role, but I feel I've done pretty good.

“Coach says leading by example isn't a real thing. Obviously you lead by example, that's just the price of admission, but you've gotta speak when it's necessary, so that's something I've worked on.”

After a mostly lost 2020 season, Karlaftis is just hungry to get back on the field and outdo the special season he enjoyed two years ago.

“George is ready to go,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “He works extremely hard. He gives us everything he has. ... He wants to study the best defensive ends in the NFL and college and work on his strength and flexibility at all times. He's feeling healthy. It's important for us defensively to move him around and don't just line him up at one spot and provide him an opportunity to make plays from a lot of different spots.”

An opportunity, in other words, to do damage.

