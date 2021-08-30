Purdue sees itself finishing, winning

Purdue wants to finish.

The Boilermakers feel as though they are on the verge of the program's long-awaited breakthrough into the upper echelons of the Big Ten West. But that breakthrough has been put on hold through a pair of frustrating seasons in 2019 and 2020 that saw Purdue lose a string of close games.

This offseason, the focus was on turning those close losses into victories and turning around the team's trajectory in the process.

“On both sides of the ball, we're trying to get better at finishing plays,” defensive end George Karlaftis said. “That's been the overarching theme leading into the season is finishing games, because we're really close, we've been really close for the past couple of years, so capitalizing on that and getting better at that.”

Here is a look ahead at Purdue's 2021 season.

5 facts

• Purdue went 2-4 last season, in which it won the first two games, including a victory over eventual AP top 20 finisher Iowa, before losing three straight games by seven points or less and four straight to finish the season.

• Coach Jeff Brohm is entering his fifth season at the helm of a program that he resurrected from the doldrums of the mid-2010s. He has not led Purdue to an above-.500 finish since 2017, his first season.

• Redshirt junior Jack Plummer won a four-way battle for the starting quarterback job. Plummer started the final three games of 2020 and averaged 312.7 yards passing while completing 71% of his throws. He worked in the offseason to get more power into his throws.

• The Boilers ran for just 3.3 yards per carry in 2020 and a Big Ten-worst 81.5 yards per game. They'll try to improve on that this season with the duo of Zander Horvath (746 total yards in 2020) and King Doerue – who missed much of last season with a hamstring injury – carrying most of the load.

• Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell is one of the best receivers in the Big Ten and could well be in his last year with the Boilermakers after making 53 catches for 625 yards and eight touchdowns, a First-Team All-Big Ten performance, in 2020. He could make a run at becoming the third Boiler to catch 100 passes in a season.

4 key players

• Aidan O'Connell, QB: The backup quarterback has been a valuable position during Brohm's tenure, which has seen Purdue play multiple QBs every season. O'Connell was the Week 1 starter in 2020 and led the Boilers to both of their wins before a foot injury ended his season.

• Milton Wright, WR: The former four-star recruit has flashed tantalizing ability in his first two years on campus, catching 42 passes for 593 yards (14.1 yards per catch) in 2019 and '20. With Rondale Moore departed, Bell will get double teams and bracket coverage at all times unless Wright becomes a consistent threat in his own right.

• Greg Long, LT: Purdue has an experienced but thin offensive line. Long, a UTEP transfer who was honorable mention All-Big Ten last season, moves over from right tackle to replace four-year starter Grant Hermanns, now with the New York Jets. After suffering two major injuries at UTEP, Long has to stay healthy – Purdue lost a lot of depth on the line to injury during the offseason.

• Cory Trice, CB: Trice is Purdue's best cornerback and will be tasked with locking down the talented No. 1 receivers in the Big Ten long enough for the Boilers' new-look defense to get home on the blitzes it has promised to implement this season.

3 key games

• Sept. 18 at Notre Dame: Rivals that played every season for 68 years until 2014 renew acquaintances. Notre Dame, ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Poll, has been to the College Football Playoff two of the last three years and won the last seven matchups between these teams.

• Nov. 13 at Ohio State: The signature win of the Brohm Era remains Purdue's stunning 49-20 upset of the then-No. 2 Buckeyes that cost Ohio State a playoff appearance in 2018. The Boilermakers get a chance to catch lightning in a bottle again at the Horseshoe.

• Nov. 27 vs. Indiana: The Old Oaken Bucket Game was not played in 2020 for the first time in 101 years because of coronavirus outbreaks within both programs. No. 17 IU starts the season in the top 25 for the first time since 1969.

2 questions

• Can the defense improve enough? After his team gave up 30 points per game in 2020, 67th in the country, Brohm shook up the defensive staff. Former Marshall coordinator Brad Lambert leads the new-look defense, which will be more aggressive, and Brohm plans to be more involved in defensive game-planning.

• Can Purdue stay healthy? The 2019 and 2020 Boilers were derailed by injury. Just last season, Purdue saw key players including Moore, Karlaftis, O'Connell, Doerue and Cam Craig miss significant time. With the coronavirus likely to cost at least some players time, Purdue can't afford further hits to its depth. Likely starting middle linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki already suffered what could be a season-ending ankle injury in fall camp.

1 big thing

• Make or break: The momentum from Brohm's first two seasons, which saw the Boilermakers make back-to-back bowl games and pull in consecutive well-regarded recruiting classes, has waned through two frustrating, injury-riddled seasons. Another season like the last two and there will be questions about the head coach's future in West Lafayette.

