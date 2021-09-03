Plenty to prove as Boilermakers get season underway

WEST LAFAYETTE – A pivotal season in the Jeff Brohm Era at Purdue begins Saturday when the Boilermakers face Oregon State at Ross-Ade Stadium in the opener of the 2021 campaign.

For the first time since Purdue faced Indiana in West Lafayette to close the 2019 season, the Boilermakers will have fans rooting them on. Purdue is expecting a near full house for the start of Brohm's fifth year as head coach.

“You see the smile on my face as soon as you said it,” Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander said of having fans back. “I can't wait. We miss the fans. Last year, as you were playing, you didn't really understand what it meant to not have fans at the field until after the season. Like, 'Man some of those games, it would have been cool to have our fans.'”

The Boilermaker faithful who will pack Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday will be watching a Purdue team that enters the season with plenty to prove after going a combined 6-12 in 2019 and 2020 and missing bowl games both seasons.

The Boilers do not have any time to ease into the season. Instead, they open the year against a Power Five team that is every bit as hungry as Purdue. The Beavers are coached by Jonathan Smith, who led Oregon State to a Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame as the team's quarterback in 2001.

Smith is entering his fourth season leading the Beavers and his team is coming off a season much like the one that Purdue dealt with in 2020. Both teams had one marquee victory – Purdue defeated Iowa, while Oregon State took down rival and then-No. 9 Oregon – while losing a bevy of close games. The Beavers finished 2-5, while Purdue went 2-4.

“They're similar to us,” Smith said. “You look back even at last year in regard to the games they played, how close they were, coming down to the fourth quarter. They won a couple of them, lost a couple of them. I think it's a matchup that should be highly competitive on Saturday.”

The game could well be decided in the trenches. Oregon State struggled to stop the run last season, giving up 5.5 yards per carry. That's music to the ears of Purdue, which ran for a Big Ten-low 81.5 yards per game in 2020 and has made balance on offense a priority in the offseason. Running back Zander Horvath could feast against a shaky Beavers front, if the veteran Purdue offensive line can get some push.

But the visitors have a strong offensive line, as well, returning all five starters, with 80 starts between them. Three of those Beaver linemen are past All-Pac-12 performers and they'll challenge a Purdue defense that has emphasized putting more pressure on the quarterback this season. Snider graduate Lawrence Johnson is a potential starter at defensive lineman, and he and his fellow interior rushers will play a key role for Purdue.

After an offseason that saw Purdue completely overhaul its defensive philosophy, go through a quarterback competition and generally try to hit the reset button, all that's left to do is go out and play the game and hope the changes are enough to make this team more successful than its predecessors.

“You put in all this work all year long, you dedicate a lot of your life to finding ways to improve and get better and win football games,” Brohm said.

“There's no reason not to go out there and be excited, lay it all on the line, cut it loose, play free, want to make plays, want to be aggressive, want to go for the win.

“I think (our players) have worked extremely hard. They've given us everything they have up until this point, and I know they want to go out on the game field and try to prove that.”

